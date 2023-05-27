There have been a number of folks posting on social media at how difficult it is to find a job, despite applying to hundreds of positions in some instances.

Combine that with some of the worst inflation the U.S. has ever seen in the past 40 years, and the fact that it was easier for Americans to buy a house during the Great Depression than it is today, and with food prices soaring and only slated to get worse it’s understandable why a lot of folks are worried about securing, and keeping, gainful employment.

Which is why TikToker @deestiinee’s recent viral clip, which has accrued over 215,000 likes on the platform, feels like a wholesome success story. She says that after applying for a job on Coolworks.com, which promises “Jobs in Great Places” that often come with room and board included, she was able to secure a position at Yellowstone National Park as a cook.

It came loaded with a ton of perks.

In the clip she says that her gig not only provided “dorm style” housing, but also Wi-Fi, laundry, and three cafeteria-style meals a day, all for about $400 a month deducted from her paycheck.

While she didn’t share her salary, she said that the job was exactly what she needed as she just came out of an 8-year relationship, doesn’t have a car, and had to move in with her grandmother, which was an hourlong drive away from the job she already had in New York. A job that she quit, but, because she did, she was able to secure an opportunity working in an entirely different state with a wide employee base of different people of all ages: between 18-80.

The TikToker says in the video: “A few months ago I stumbled across this website called Coolworks.com… and I was gonna have to move back to my grandmother’s like an hour away from where I was living. No car, I had to quit my job because I was moving an hour away. So right as I was in the midst of that I was applying to these Coolworks jobs and I got one… But when I was on my phone to interview the lady was like there’s literally people 18-80 like signing up for these jobs so there’s people from all walks of life, like you have to be OK with that if you’re gonna work here. I was like yaaasss queen we love everybody. I’m just excited, I’m nervous but also excited because l have nothing going for me here sad to say I have no kids, no job, no car, no nothing, so this is kinda perfect for me right now”

One viewer who saw her post urged the TikToker to take as much footage of her new life chapter and share it on her social media pages: “Please tell me you’re going to document this journey?! I’d LOVE to see more of this!!”

There also seemed to be other individuals who found jobs through the website who have very positive things to say about their experiences with the gigs they landed via Coolworks:

“Woohoo, coolworks changed my life 10 years ago. I’ve been in the national parks ever since,” one person said.

Another wrote: “I had a coolworks summer job in Yellowstone!!! Completely changed my life trajectory. To anyone thinking about it: DO IT”

Someone else penned: “I sent all 3 of my children on National Parks jobs thru Coolworks right out of high school.”

One TikToker remarked, “i used coolworks back in the 90s. I’ve worked at the grand canyon 3 times across my life. can’t wait to retire in the national parks.”

Her video also appeared to inspire another commenter to apply to a job through Coolworks themselves: “I feel like the universe keeps trying to tell me something. I could use a new life.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Coolworks via email and @deestiinee via TikTok comment for further information.