‘I worked at APPLEBEES’: Server shows what really happens when you give ‘your compliments to the chef’

A server recently went viral on TikTok after posting a short video in which she showcases what happens when you “give compliments to the chef”… and you’re not at a fine dining restaurant.

The 8-second clip, which was posted by @emmiegray, who appears to be a waitress at the restaurant, shows her giving a double thumbs up in response to the on-screen caption, “give my compliments to the chef,” followed by the cooks in the back jokingly reacting to the compliment. One chef even goes as far as flashing his middle fingers at the camera.

Despite this, the comments on the video are overwhelmingly supportive, with one viewer saying “this is EXACTLY who i want making my food.”

Other commenters agreed and shared anecdotes of their own.

One commenter claimed, “a restaurant i worked at i walked to the back and the chef was doing a line on one of the plates.”

“I use to work in a diner where the cooks were work release inmates that comment always made me laugh,” a second commenter shared.

Another server chimed in, saying, “When my guests say this ab the meatloaf I go to the microwave on the line and pat it saying ‘good job chef’.”

A further commenter expressed a similar sentiment, adding, “This always made me chuckle when I worked at APPLEBEES. Like sorry? Your meal was mainly microwaved.”

“The only people I want cooking my food,” one more remarked.

Since its posting on Jan. 11, the video has quickly gone viral, accumulating more than 6.1 million views and 1000 comments in the process.

This isn’t the first time the reality of restaurant work was showcased on the video-sharing platform. In July, the Daily Dot covered what a waitress at Chili’s makes in tips on a Sunday shift, shining a light on both tipping practices and what waitstaff earns.

Similarly, another video that gained attention on the video-sharing platform involved an Applebee’s customer who ordered the $15 unlimited deal and was left disappointed with the small serving size.

