‘Dawn may also ruin coatings on eyeglasses’: Expert shows how you should clean glasses. But viewers are torn

A cleaning expert shared the “right way” way to clean a pair of eyeglasses, but not everyone is convinced.

The expert doled out the advice in a viral TikTok video uploaded by user Clean That Up! (@cleanthatup!) and earned over 285,100 views.

Clean That Up! is a TikTok account explicitly dedicated to offering cleaning advice. The account has over 1.8 million followers.

“How to clean your glasses the right way!” text overlaid on the clip read.

The step-by-step guide seemed to be straight forward.

“To start cleaning, I like to take my glasses and run them under some warm water,” the man began.

He even explained how to choose what cleaning solution is best suited for the job.

“When it comes to choosing the right cleaner, you have to be very careful,” the expert warned. “Lots of cleaners on the market are alcohol based.”

According to the TikToker, alcohol can negatively impact the coatings on glasses and should be avoided.

“So instead, add a drop of Dawn dish soap on each lens,” he continued.

The man demonstrated how to use two fingers to scrub the lenses, after he applied the soap.

“Just moved in a small circular motion across each lens,” he said.

You should pay extra attention to areas that are very dirty. The cleaning guru also told viewers not to forget to clean the frames as well.

“On my glasses in particular, my nose gets a little oily so a lot of build up can happen right in here on the bridge of the glasses,” he explained. “Or even where the glasses sit right here on my ear.”

After washing, he instructed viewers to dry their glasses with a cloth made for the job.

Can you clean glasses with Dawn?

In the comments section, some agreed with the advice and confirmed they also use dish soap to clean their own spectacles.

“My husband has been using Dawn to clean his glasses for years,” a user commented.

“Omg I’ve been doing this forever lol,” another wrote.

Others expressed some surprise and skepticism about the claim.

“Wait a second you’re saying we can clean our glasses with dish soap? I never would have thought of that,” one said. “Wow wow wow.”

“Dawn may also ruin coatings on eyeglasses,” another user alleged.

According to the American Optometric Association, grease-cutting dish soap is a great way to clean eye glasses.

Many lenses have protective layers that could be stripped away by cleaners containing ammonia, bleach or vinegar.

Dish soap offers a gentler cleaning option that ultimately protects the longevity of glasses.



The Daily Dot reached out to Clean That Up! via contact form and Dawn via email for comment.



