‘No chance this was 8 dollars’: Customer shares how to get ‘the most’ out of your Chipotle order

A trainer went viral on TikTok after sharing another hack for how to get the most out of your Chipotle order.

Lucas Dvorak (@dvoraklifts), who said he eats this meal “every single day,” recently shared his ordering trick with viewers. His video, which has racked up a whopping 898,200 views as of Tuesday morning, showed Dvorak ordering his custom “off-the-menu,” specialty burrito.

“Get the most out of your chipotle order. Required 3 tortillas for $8.80. How to get big 101,” Dvorak wrote via text overlay.

The trainer began by asking the Chipotle worker for a “triple wrapped burrito.” Moving down the line, he added: both types of rice, fajita veggies, and both black and pinto beans. Dvorak also ordered “half chicken and half al pastor,” which he said saves money because you’re not technically paying for double meat.

“Double tomato, please. Same thing with the corn, please,” Dvorak asked the worker. “And then cheese and lettuce please… And then a little bit of sour cream. Just a little bit.”

At last, Dvorak’s order was complete. He capped off the video by showing viewers the price of his meal— $8.80. But most viewers couldn’t believe the low cost.

“In California this is $13,” one user wrote.

“No chance this was 8 dollars,” another said.

“How so cheap,” a third person asked.

Indeed, food prices have been on the rise since 2020 and Americans have long felt the impact. The dreaded combination of inflation, pandemic-related supply chain disruptions, and tariffs on certain foreign imports are all somewhat to blame.

So if you’re a Chipotle fanatic looking to save money, Dvorak’s hack might be a good bet. Or, you can get yourself a $3 burrito using this self trick by another TikTok influencer. A third content creator, meanwhile, previously shared how they get two burritos for the price of one.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Dvorak via TikTok comment and to Chipotle by email.