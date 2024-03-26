‘I get served way better’: Customer says Chipotle workers gave him more food on his orders after he lost weight

One man has discovered there are many perks to being an “average” weight.

In a viral video that has racked up over 1.3 million views and 140,500 likes, TikToker NickLifts (@thenicklifts) shared how workers treat him differently after he dropped 70 lbs.

“People don’t realize how big of an advantage it is to be in shape,” he began in the clip.

Nick said he received better treatment from fast food workers after dropping weight. He said he used to weigh 245 lbs. and is now down to 170.

“Before I lost weight, the way I was treated was so much worse,” he said. “Even simple interactions you’re having with other people are so much better when you’re not overweight.

He then gave a very specific example to underscore his point.

“I go to Chipotle pretty often,” he said. “Maybe like once or twice a week.”

He believes that now that he has dropped the weight, workers at the fast food chain give him bigger portions.

“When I was overweight, I still went to Chipotle,” he said. “And every time I would order, I’d get a small portion of like whatever meat I ordered, whatever toppings I ordered.”

However, he said that was not the case after losing weight. At an “average” weight, he said he gets served better.

“Especially if I come in wearing a tank top,” he said. “I’m getting hooked up with all the meat you could ask for, all the toppings, and it’s just like they just do it every single time without fail.”

Nick said he also receives better treatment and customer service in other stores after his weight loss.

“Workers are way more willing to help you when you look better,” he said.

Commenters said there was truth behind his observations.

“Pretty privilege is real, sadly,” user Maryanne Fu wrote.

“Went from 270 to 185, and you’re spot on! People’s respect for you is like night and day,” another viewer said.

Indeed, the phenomenon Nick observed exists and has a name. It is called “thin privilege,” and according to Within, it refers to “a set of social advantages that thin people have due to prejudice against heavier or less lean people.” Within notes, thin privilege “results from insidious hatred of fatness” and can lead to people in larger bodies being discriminated against “in many areas, including healthcare and workplaces.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Chipotle and NickLifts via email.

