‘You’re at a Chili’s’: Chili’s server issues PSA for customers who ask for lemon in their water

Working in customer-facing positions can be especially frustrating when met with constant special requests.

Most people are ready and willing to do their jobs with no issue. However, when constantly met with specific and specialized requests to do certain things, it can become overwhelming and frustrating.

In the restaurant industry, where food tastes are as varied and sometimes complicated as a menu, the barrage of “Can I?” and “Would you be able to?” can drive even the most levelheaded of servers up the wall.

One Chili’s server is advising customers to stay away from making certain requests, as they might be a little much for the fast-casual restaurant.

In a video that has drawn over 27,000 views and counting, user @kat.maitre jokes that asking for lemon, or to have a steak prepared a certain way, might not be the best decision at Chili’s.

A Chili’s PSA

“I don’t care if I get fired for this, there’s no way I would, but if any of my managers are watching this, keep scrolling,” they say in the video. “There’s a few things that different people who—different customers have said to me that make me think, like, ‘Girl, you’re at a Chili’s.’”

They say the first one is asking for lemon in your water. “This is a Chili’s,” the TikToker says. “It’s not going to make the water better, and it’s not going to make the cup clean.

The second one is asking for your steak to be butterflied. “Am I saying it right? I don’t know what that is,” Kat says. “You’re at a Chili’s. I’m going to tell them what to do, they’re not going to do it.”

When it comes to steak at Chili’s, the TikToker advises that any special requests might be ignored altogether.

“While we’re at it, three: I’m asking you how you want your steak cooked,” they say. “It doesn’t matter. It’s a nicety. This is me being polite. You’re going to get what you get. It will either be bleeding or overdone. Just—why are you getting a steak here?”

Last but not least is whenever a customer informs them the bathroom is dirty. “You’re telling me the bathroom’s dirty? What isn’t? This is a Chili’s,” they repeat. “So many times a day I just want to say, hey, you’re at Chili’s. Guess where you are, you’re at Chili’s.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Kat via TikTok direct message regarding the video, as well as to Chili’s via email.

Server PSAs

This is not the first time a server has advised customers against ordering lemons for their water, albeit for very different reasons. Previously, another poster suggested that viewers avoid asking for lemons to go with their waters, as the lemons are very likely to be touched by ungloved and unwashed hands in the rush of things, no matter how often someone might be washing their hands.

Another consideration the poster mentions is that lemons are infrequently washed—at least in their experience—before being cut into wedges and served to customers.

Viewers weigh in

Some viewers shared their own experiences of customers expecting a little too much out of casual dining.

“When I worked at Olive Garden and people would ask me if the salmon was free range,” one user wrote. “Ma’am it’s frozen in the back idfk.”

“I worked at applebees for 3 years,” another said. “People would ask for things and I’m like….do you know where you’re at rn.”

“I work at a pizza spot in a tourist head area… and people act like we’re fine dining…’what do you recommend,’ b*tch it’s pizza what do you want on there,” yet another shared.

Others were quick to point out that they’re not asking for lemon because they think it will have a grand effect on their experience or cleanse anything—they simply like lemon in their water.

“Lmao lemon isn’t to be fancy,” a commenter wrote. “It does add flavor. I hate restaurant water and it does mask the water, if it’s real bad you just need to add more lemon. Not cute to be judgy.”

“Lemon in my water does in fact make it better thoooo,” another echoed.

“When I ask for lemon in my water it’s because I want lemon in my water lol,” one agreed.



