‘Most customers didn’t even notice’: Former Chili’s worker shares how she used to trick customers who ordered the 2 for $20 deal

As previously reported by the Daily Dot, Chili’s workers have often turned to the internet many times to share experiences of their day-to-day life. However, a recent confession from a Chili’s worker has caused an outcry.

Featured Video

The anecdote, which originally came from the r/confession subreddit, was retold by TikToker Crystal Chavez (@chavez_crystall). Her video has amassed 64,100 views.

In the video, which she narrated in the first person, she explained how, back when the restaurant offered a 2 for $20 deal, the worker found a way to avoid applying the promotion.

“Here’s how it worked,” Chavez says, speaking as the worker. “The bill would usually come out to around $29 with the drinks and tax. And that’s the total before the promotion was applied. Once the promotion was applied, it dropped the bill to about $23. And, honestly, most customers didn’t even notice that the promotion hadn’t been applied because they were either in a rush, didn’t want the change, or simply didn’t bother to check the bill.”

Advertisement

Then, the worker reveals that they applied the discount once the customer had left and pocketed the extra $6. They note that since 2 for $20 was one of the most popular items on the menu, they could “pull this off multiple times a night.”

“Some of the best nights were during homecomings, when teenagers with cash that their parents gave them wanted to impress their dates and leave bigger cash tips on top of the $29,” Chavez adds. The worker adds that they were able to continue doing this until the promotion process became automatic. They say they only got caught once by a customer, but they blamed it on not pressing the button.

Different users had different opinions

Believing Chavez to be the Chili’s worker in question, TikTok commenters were furious at the story. “And are you proud of this? What is the point of this post? Are you currently employed- do you want your employer to see this?” one asked.

Advertisement

“I hope Chili’s comes after you for stealing,” another added.

While a third wrote, “Find it really weird that you’re proud for being a person that doesn’t have any integrity and that you’re a thief.” A fourth noted, “I can’t believe you’re saying this with confidence. like nah, I wouldn’t trust you after hearing this.”

However, while the original post was removed from Reddit, the reception was very different to that on TikTok.

For the most part, the comments was full of Redditors admitting to doing similar things in their own food service jobs. But there were those few that had their objections.

Advertisement

“This whole thread should be shut down,” the Redditor wrote. “It’s simply teaching others to scam/steal. I’m here to say that you’re not doing anyone a great service by disclosing these thieving scenarios. It definitely ends up costing the consumers anyway you look at it. Companies raise prices to recoup their costs and by coming in here and bragging and outlining in detail how you did it is only teaching others to do so.”

“Well done,” they added. “You all must be so proud. Bring these things up at Sunday night dinner instead of placing it on line to bolster your ego by thinking you’re so clever to have thought up these tricks, believe me — you’re not!”

What was the 2 for $20 deal?

Chili’s is known for offering promotions with catchy names. Once upon a time, the restaurant offered the 2 for $20 deal, which came with a shared appetizer and two entrees. The deal was launched in 2010 but was eventually phased out.

Advertisement

Then Chili’s came out with a 2 for $25 deal and a 3 for $10.99 deal. Many customers also mourned the end of these deals back in 2022.

Now Chili’s offers a “3 for me” deal where customers can get a beverage, starter, and main for $10.99 and up.

The Redditor didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via Reddit message. The Daily Dot also reached out to Chavez via email and TikTok and to a representative for Chili’s via email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

