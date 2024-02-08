‘They came up to me w the flash in my face’: Woman gets approached by young girls at Chick-fil-A who want to film her. She can’t believe how quickly things go south

An influencer says she was approached by young girls at Chick-fil-A who wanted to film with her. She was shocked at their reaction when she said no.

Gianna Joyce (@giannamjoyce) posted a viral TikTok sharing the story that has reached over 2.1 million views and 339,000 likes by Wednesday. Joyce has a following of over 8.3 million on her TikTok account.

To start her video, Joyce says, “This is why I hate going out in public.”

“I don’t understand this world,” she adds. “I don’t understand why girls are just rude.”

Joyce states she moved out of her parents’ home about four months ago. “So I don’t see my sisters as much as I usually did,” she adds. She says her sisters are ages four and three.

Next, she says she picked her sisters up from school and took them to Chick-fil-A. “When they’re with me, they’re allowed to get whatever they want,” she adds.

After giving her sisters each an ice cream cone, she says they were both “bouncing off the walls, going crazy in Chick-fil-A; I couldn’t calm them down.” She says she took them both to the play area and let them “go crazy” for a while.

Joyce says when she and her sisters were leaving Chick-fil-A, “There were three girls in the parking lot, and they were filming a TikTok, like as we were walking out.”

“One of them comes up to me recording with the flashlight, and they’re like, ‘You wanna be in our TikTok?'” she adds.

Joyce says this took place in the middle of the parking lot. “Like, people have to go that way to get out, so it was literally in the middle of the road.”

“I politely said, ‘No thank you, I gotta get my little sisters home,'” Joyce continues.

She adds that she’s not sure whether or not the girls were recording her but says they had the phone flashlight shining directly in her face.

Next, Joyce says the girl responded, “You f*cking ugly ass rude b*tch,” while still shining the flashlight in her face.

“How am I rude?” Joyce says to the camera. “I politely declined your offer to be in your TikTok because I had to get my little sisters home.”

@giannamjoyce why are girls like this dude LIKE WHATTT ♬ original sound – gianna

“I didn’t mean it in a rude way. I’m sorry if you guys took it in a rude way,” she adds. “But how am I an ugly a** rude b*tch because I didn’t wanna be in your TikTok?”

Joyce reiterates that this is one of the main reasons she hates going out in public. “These people are going to bring out the worst in me,” she says.

She says that since her sisters were with her, she didn’t respond to the girls and instead just looked at them “weirdly” before walking away to her car.

Then Joyce says, “Not to mention, like three weeks ago, I got harassed at Target by a group of girls around my age.”

Before ending her video, she says, “Y’all are gonna do that to the wrong person one day.”

Viewers defend Joyce in the comments section of her video.

“Just say no and keep it moving,” one says. “You don’t owe anyone an explanation or your time or energy.”

Another says, “don’t apologize to people like that for simply not wanting to be in their Tik Tok.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Gianna Joyce via email.