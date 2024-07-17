‘Not very my pleasure of them’: Woman can’t believe what Chick-fil-A referred to her car as on receipt 

You might remember the time when the internet was buzzing over videos of baristas misspelling customer names on coffee cups. Now, it looks like Chick-fil-A drive-thru employees are taking it a step further. One location subtly roasted a customer’s car on their receipt.

In a video, TikTok user Samantha (@saltyyssam) showed a drive-thru receipt that unintentionally made fun of her vintage Ford Mustang. The video was posted on July 11 and racked up over 3.9 million views since.

In the clip, Samantha films her Chick-fil-A receipt, which has a rather unusual descriptor under the “guest” section. It reads: “OLD WHITE CAR.”

Accompanying the video is Samantha’s reaction in the form of an on-screen caption. It reads: “They said I was driving an old white car.” The caption is followed by a string of crying-laughing emoji. The clip then cuts to a quick shot of her car. She has an off-white 1965 Ford Mustang with a red interior that looks like it’s in pristine condition.

Customers share similar experiences

In the comments section of the video, some users claimed they’ve also had their cars unintentionally roasted by drive-thru employees.

“I drive a Mazda CX-5 and the kid who took my order marked it as VAN on my receipt,” one user shared.

“Last week they called my black SUV a grey crossover bc of how dirty it was,” another commenter claimed.

“One time co worker put ‘beat up Chevy’,” an alleged drive-thru worker claimed.

“You said old white car and I expected an 06 maxima not a gorgeous masterpiece,” the top commenter wrote.

While this might be the most lighthearted example, this is not the first controversial Chick-fil-A receipt story that went viral.

A veteran in Arizona received a rude comment about his weight. In Houston, a Chick-fil-A worker wrote “China” instead of a customer’s name, sparking uproar.

Additionally, a North Carolina woman reported finding a racial slur on her daughter’s Chick-fil-A receipt instead of her name, prompting an apology from the company.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Samantha via TikTok comment and to Chick-fil-A via the media request form on its website.

