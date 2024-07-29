‘Did I get got?’: Chick-fil-A customer questions if she got scammed after one meal comes out to $30

What’s the most you would pay for a Chick-fil-A meal? Whatever number you gave is probably still lower than what this first-time Chick-fil-A customer’s meal cost.

Fast-food prices have been increasing

In the last decade, fast-food menu prices rose between 39% and 100% on average—that’s well above the rate of inflation during that time, a Finance Buzz study found.

Of all the fast-food spots, McDonald’s has had the most dramatic price increases, with menu prices doubling on its most popular items. Popeye’s, Taco Bell, and Chipotle closely followed behind.

Chick-fil-A’s prices also outpaced inflation, but its prices increased about 55% in a decade. That’s about 20 percentage points above inflation.

With all that, a fast-food meal could easily run you $10-$20, depending on where you go and what you get.

How much did this customer’s Chick-fil-A meal cost?

In a TikTok video with more than 70,000 views, TikToker Jay’Meya (@theonlyjaymeya) shared that she went to Chick-fil-A for the first time and was taken aback by the price.

“Did I get got?” she asks, thinking maybe the cashier scammed her.

Jay’Meya explains that she got herself a spicy deluxe sandwich meal with a signature milkshake, and her total came out to $31.30.

“Does that sound right?” she asks, implying that it seems like a lot of money to hand over for a fast-food meal.

In a follow-up video, Jay’Meya gave more detail on what exactly she got. The Daily Dot pulled up prices (from a NYC location) to better understand the price breakdown.

A spicy deluxe sandwich meal (with side salad) is $15.59, while a large fry is $4.15. And a milkshake is $5.79.

Together, that’s $25.02—let’s say about $27.52 with tax. That’s still a few dollars less than what Jay’Meya paid. Ouch.

While Jay’Meya enjoyed the meal, she still seemed uncertain about the hefty price tag. In a comment reply, she said she got charged extra for nuggets (that she didn’t order) and the salad.

You know what else you can get for $30? Here’s a quick list:

A movie theater ticket and maybe a snack

A T-shirt

A cheapish blender

Three-month music streaming subscription

A book or two

A drugstore face wash and moisturizer

A karaoke microphone

Fancy socks

A nice water bottle

A Roku

An OK-ish kitchen knife

“Like I could’ve got hibachi for that price,” she said in a comment reply.

People in the comments section had a lot to say on the matter.

“31? I spend like 13,” the top comment read.

“Imagine if they had a website or app or sum where you could see the exact price of their items,” another person said sarcastically.

“He got youuu,” another said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jay’Meya for comment via Instagram and TikTok direct message and to Chick-fil-A via email.

