‘I traded in my Ram for this?’: Expert looks under the hood of 2024 Chevy Silverado 2500 ZR2 with 15,000 miles. He can’t believe his eyes

A frustrated Chevrolet truck owner asks in a viral TikTok, as he shows the world the Chevy rust on his 2500’s undercarriage, “I traded in my Ram for this?”

The video from Wisconsin creator Lake Lake Lake WI (@lakelakelakewi) has been viewed more than 2 million times. It’s generating big interest among automotive horror story enthusiasts interested in Chevy rust problems.

The Silverado’s owner planned to swap out the truck’s fuel filter, but the Chevy rust he discovers stopped him cold. Filming the undercarriage, he runs the camera across heavy patches of rust and corrosion blanketing critical components.

Chevy rust has spread everywhere

“This thing’s got 15,000 miles on it,” he says, pointing out the flaking rust and rough textures coating the metal. He compares it to his previous Ram truck, which he traded in with over 100,000 miles. It apparently never looked this bad. His voice carries a mix of frustration and amazement as he documents the unexpected decay.

Environmental factors significantly influence vehicle corrosion causing Chevy rust. In colder regions like Wisconsin, road salt is commonly used to melt ice and snow, but it accelerates rust formation on vehicles. The salt and chemicals create an electrolytic solution that speeds up the oxidation process. Similarly, coastal areas expose vehicles to salty sea breezes, which can lead to faster corrosion of metal components.

Manufacturers often apply protective barriers to combat corrosion. General Motors mainly uses a wax-based frame coating intended to guard against Chevy rust. Some owners have reported that this coating may not be as durable as expected, leading to premature rust, especially in harsh climates. While GM offers rubberized undercoating products for additional protection, the effectiveness of factory-applied treatments can vary. Additional aftermarket solutions are sometimes considered by vehicle owners.

A record with rust and corrosion

GM has faced corrosion-related issues in the past. In 2015, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) investigated brake line corrosion in approximately 2 million GM trucks and SUVs. The investigation revealed over 2,700 complaints, although it concluded without a mandatory recall. Some customers have reported significant rust on new GM vehicles, indicating ongoing concerns about corrosion.

According to Kelley Blue Book, visible rust, especially on the frame or critical components, can reduce a vehicle’s trade-in or private sale value by thousands of dollars, depending on severity.

Early corrosion can also raise maintenance costs well before they’re expected. Surface rust itself is mostly cosmetic, but if left untreated, it can lead to “scale rust” and eventually penetrating rust, which compromises the integrity of structural parts like frame rails, brake lines, suspension mounts, and fuel tanks. According to J.D. Power, once rust starts to eat through the metal, repairs become exponentially more expensive, requiring full component replacements. Professional rust repair on frames can run from $500 to over $3,000, depending on extent.

Limited options for overlooked rust

General Motors’ corrosion protection is limited. For Chevrolet trucks, GM offers a 3-year/36,000-mile “bumper-to-bumper” warranty and a corrosion perforation limited warranty of 6 years/100,000 miles, but crucially, it only covers rust-through — meaning the warranty applies only when rust eats a hole entirely through the metal.

Commenters on the clip weren’t holding back.

One noted the $72,000-plus price for the ZR2 package, writing, “Don’t forget you paid 70k for that.”

Another asked, “Do you park in the ocean at night?” apparently unfamiliar with road salt in the Midwest.

And there was this opinion on the effect of switching to foreign steel, “As a retired ironworker I watched our steel production go over seas and this is a great case of cheap steel….porous and full of imperfections.”

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via online comment, and to Chevrolet via email.

