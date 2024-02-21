‘He was once Natasha Lyonne’s landlord and he evicted her’: Chef says she would never cook for Michael Rapaport again after experience

A chef on TikTok claimed she will never cook for comedian and actor Michael Rapaport again after her experience.

Livvie (@cheflivvasquez), a chef who cooks for celebrities, garnered over 230,000 views and 16,000 likes on her video by Tuesday morning. Livvie captioned her video: “Celebrities that I will NEVER cook for again.”

“In all my time cooking for celebrities, there are two celebrities that I will never cook for again,” Livvie started her video. Livvie first used the greenscreen effect to talk over a screen-shotted picture of Jimmy Buffett. “First would be Jimmy Buffett,” she said. “I loved cooking for him. He loved my chocolate peanut butter milkshakes.”

Livvie added, “I will never cook for him again, because sadly he passed away last year.”

Buffet passed away from skin cancer on Sept. 1, 2023. A viewer left a comment under her video saying, “I was so worried there was going to be some Jimmy Buffett slander.”

“Not around these parts!” Livvie responded.

Next up in her video, Livvie said, “and let me tell you about No. 1.”

Livvie’s video then showed a photo of Rapaport. Livvie stares at the picture of Rapaport silently for about 9 seconds before saying, “I will never, ever, cook for this man, ever again.”

“And to think,” she added, “I made savory baklava for this man.”

Before ending her video Livvie said, “He will never have my food go near his crusty, dusty lips ever again.”

She didn’t elaborate or give an explanation as to why she doesn’t want to cook for Rapaport, but viewers didn’t need one.

One viewer left a comment, “Lol, no explanation necessary. Just the photo alone says it all.”

“I don’t even want to be in the same city as that dude for many reasons,” another said.

A third wrote, “I love how there’s no explanation but we ALL understand perfectly.”

A top comment under Livvie’s video asked, “Did you know he was once Natasha Lyonne’s landlord and he evicted her?”

Livvie responded to this comment in a response video. Livvie said was aware about this scandal. In 2005, Jane Magazine reported that Rapaport wrote an expose titled, “Evicting Natasha Lyonne.”

“He is speaking as her ex-landlord,” Livvie explained of the piece. “Basically they worked out a deal where she was subleasing his place in LA.”

In the article, Livvie said that Rapaport addressed that he is nine years older than Lyonne and was “more established in his career” at the time.

In the New York Daily News, Rapport claimed that “People were going in and out of the apartment, [one of the tenants] was telling me about the late-night parties, and random dudes sprawled out on her sofa at all times. [Another tenant] had a little dinner party. Natasha was screaming up at them throughout the party.”

Livvie said, “Right after this she went into rehab. This was definitely a low point in her life. She talks about it later.”

She added, “He just happened to be her landlord during this time.” Livvie said in the expose, Rapport said he showed up to the house unannounced one night to check on Lyonne.

“She opens the door, and she’s like, ‘Hey man, you could’ve given me a heads up that you’re coming over,’” Livvie said.

“It’s like, yeah, legally he has to, he is your landlord,” she added before criticizing him for “putting all of her business out there to the world, for this magazine for women.”

Livvie said Rapaport’s expose just showed how “bad of a landlord he is.”

In 2012, Lyonne spoke out about her time in Rapaport’s place. “At the time I didn’t understand, but now it’s like, if I owned a nice brownstone — and [someone] was constantly moving pianos while listening to Richard Pryor CDs, and trying to figure out how to play ‘Easy Like Sunday Morning’ on the piano for days at a time — I would potentially be pissed too.”

Recently, in an unaired Saturday Night Live sketch, Lyonne had the chance to make a parody of the situation while portraying her former landlord. has also said there’s no bad blood between the two. “We’re totally reconciled. We’re good friends, and she’s like a sister to me. So we’re cool,” Rapaport said of Lyonne on Watch What Happens Live in 2016.

