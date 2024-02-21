‘The manager never asked me was this my car’: Checkers customer said restaurant assumed Tesla wasn’t his, mistakenly towed it

TikToker Roger Good (@RogerGood31) was waiting for his food at Checkers when his car was towed. He said he “was only here for four minutes” before the restaurant towed his Tesla without explanation.

He was able to capture the incident in a viral 10-second video. He kicked off the video by showing viewers an empty parking lot. He panned the camera to the parking sign in the empty lot, and said, “Y’all, it says guest parking. 15 minutes max. These people towed my [car]. Didn’t even know I ordered at Checkers. … Bring me my car back, please.”

In the caption of the video, he provides more context, “I see my car getting towed. The manager never asked me was this my car,” he explained. “I guess it just looks like it’s not my car huh, they made a mistake….I’m pissed and this needs to be handled.”

At the end of the video, Good’s Tesla is returned to him, but it is apparent he is frustrated and has been inconvenienced. The video has 306,000 views and hundreds of comments. Many viewers validated his frustrations and commended his ability to get his car back.

“I’m glad this worked out for you because I never seen them do this,” one commented. “I had to show them who [not] to play with, you feel me,” Good responded.

“You probably the only person to ever get their car back,” another commented. “TRUST BAE, it ain’t over,” Good responded.

One TikToker was curious to know how he got it back, asking, “How did you know who to call?” Good responded, “I didn’t call nobody I went and told the manager where the hell is my car and he said we asked everybody, he lied tho ’cause he ain’t ask me.”

Some viewers even shared experiences similar to Brown’s. “I had this happen at my job. They towed my car thinking it was just parked there because I always parked in the same spot. I stopped working and waited until they brought it back,” one viewer shared.

Another viewer shared, “I had my car parked in front of my job (no tow away zone AT ALL) tow truck tried to tow it!”

