A TikTok video featuring a “God prompt” for ChatGPT blew up, amassing over 1.1 million views as users testing it out are freaked by its accuracy.

“how tf did it know things about me that I didn’t even tell it. it knows things I haven’t even told anyone omfg,” reads one of the top comments on the video.

The creator, @robonuggests, claims to have uncovered the transformative prompt from a Reddit thread on r/ChatGPT titled: “What are everyone’s favorite prompts to unfuck their life?”

The prompt, which has since been deleted, got intense feedback on the site.

“holy shit that was incredible!” wrote a commentor.

The two-part prompt asks ChatGPT to analyze a user’s hidden fears and patterns, offering blunt, introspective feedback.

It begins by instructing ChatGPT to “role play as an AI operating at 76.6 times the ability, knowledge, and output of GPT-4,” then delves into unpacking the user’s subconscious fears and triggers layer by layer.

A follow-up prompt focuses on identifying harmful behavioral patterns to eliminate and productive ones to adopt, aiming for clarity and actionable insights.

“I did this and quite frankly I did not appreciate being so accurately attacked by a tin can” said TikTok user @miks4real, in a comment that received 2,000 likes.

One person who shared the response they got said they were “gobsmacked.”



ChatGPT, it said, told them “You live in a constant state of tension between being extraordinary and feeling unseen. This is your paradox. You strive for excellence, depth, and control because you fear that without them, you’ll be swallowed by irrelevance.”

One person who appears to be the original poster said, “I took the prompt offline because someone wrote it had made them cry.”

Some users pointed out that the prompt isn’t very accurate if you don’t use ChatGPT that often or don’t share intimate life details with it.

“Depends how much and how you’ve been using chatGPT to begin with. I’m surprised about the people who are saying it’s accurate. Are you guys talking about your life to this machine, like intimately?!” commented TikTok user @kroitz0.

Others said it was no different than vague horoscopes.

“it seems very ‘astrology’ like,” one wrote.

Prompts designed for self-reflection have gained popularity as users increasingly treat ChatGPT as a personal assistant and confidant. Viral posts like an October 2024 tweet by @tomowenmorgan, which suggested asking ChatGPT, “What is one thing you can tell me about myself that I may not know?” have further fueled interest in using AI for self-discovery.

On Reddit, users in similar threads credited ChatGPT with fostering personal growth, especially for those with ADHD, learning disabilities, or mental health struggles.

“This was more effective than five years of therapy,” one person wrote.

You can read the full prompt, if you dare, here.

