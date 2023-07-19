‘I just charged these to room 408’: Holiday Inn worker reacts to guest stealing snacks by charging to a random room

In May, a hotel guest shared what many would probably call an unethical life hack to getting snacks for “free”—well, free for him but at the expense of another guest—during his stay. A popular Holiday Inn worker on TikTok recently responded to this hack.

Billy (@billypreneur) shared in his May video, saying, “I just charged these to room 408,” referring to Nutter Butters and Coke. The only problem? Billy was staying in room 512, leaving the unsuspecting guests in 408 to pick up his tab.

Holiday Inn worker Jake Ryan (@thinkjakeryan), who has over 23,000 followers, stitched Billy’s video in July to offer up a response from a hotel worker’s perspective. Ryan stopped typing on his computer to appear shocked, jaw agape, and he pointed at Billy. “Lock him up neowwwwww,” Ryan captioned the video, reiterating his disapproval.

Ryan’s video was viewed over 8,000 times. Many hotel workers shared that “this is why I always ask for last name.”

“Lmaoooo i always ask for last name unless it’s a long term guest bc then i’m where they staying at,” one worker shared.

“I always ask last name & room number bc sometimes they be making up room numbers we don’t have,” a second agreed.

Customers who think they’re being slick with the hotel snacks is an issue Ryan is clearly passionate about. In June, he shared what he would do if he caught guests stuffing “4 sodas 6 candy bars 2 cup noodles and a bag of chips and put it in their pants.”

