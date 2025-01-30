‘I fear this will spark a debate’: Woman shares little-known use of Cascade dishwasher pods. Does it work?

A woman shared a cleaning hack for garbage disposals that involves dishwasher detergent pods, but viewers were divided on whether this was a useful suggestion.

TikTok user Stacie Priko (@thehomeadmin) is a working mom who uses the platform to share cleaning tips. Her aim is to help people “love the house [they] have.”

Over Thanksgiving 2024, Priko shared a hack for how to clean the kitchen garbage disposal. After doing all the dishes, Priko tossed a dishwasher detergent pod into the disposal and turned it on. Her viewers were stunned.

One wrote in the comments, “Dishwasher pod in the sink? How have I never thought of that!”

Priko later uploaded another video in response to the comment, explaining just how to use dishwasher pods to clean the garbage disposal.

“This was an accidental discovery,” she admits in the video but adds that she will never go back.

“All I do is I pop this little guy into my dishwasher disposal, and I just spin in,” she explains as she squeezes a Cascade dishwasher pod between her fingers.

She says that she likes to crush the pod before throwing it into the disposal so it releases more detergent.

“This gets rid of every stench, every smell. This is the absolute best way to get rid of food smell in your garbage disposal,” she claims.

Priko says that she also uses the powdered detergent from the pods to clean the surface of her sink once a week.

Viewers warn against cleaning with detergent pods

While some viewers were impressed with Priko’s tip, many were quick to point out the drawbacks of her method. As one person predicted, “I fear this will spark a debate. Peace be with you.”

Several commenters brought up the environmental implications of using dishwasher pods in such a manner.

“Pods put Microplastics into the water that never go away,” one commenter wrote.

Another argued that the detergent pods were also detrimental for the garbage disposal, saying, “According to my plumber, those pods are the worst for your dishwasher.”

“I did this and it ruined the seal on my pipes under the sink,” another agreed.

Someone else warned, “Dishwasher pods gave me insane dermatitis/chemical burns when I used the to clean kitchen cabinets. PLEASE wear gloves. It took me an entire year for my skin to go back.”

Some viewers suggested more natural alternatives for cleaning the garbage disposal and reducing food smells.

“They make tabs for the disposal,” one suggested.

“Silly me just using ice and dish soap,” a second, sarcastic user said.

“I use lemon and ice,” yet another shared, while others also suggested using oranges.

“Fill with the ice, baking soda vinegar and dish soap the run a light steam of water and turn in disposal brown gunk will come out the other side,” someone else wrote.

How to clean a garbage disposal?

Although a dishwasher pod can clean a garbage disposal, it’s arguably not the most effective way to do so. There are cheaper and just as effective alternatives that are better for sewer pipes and the environment.

According to Paul Abrams, a representative from Roto-Rooter Services, via Apartment Therapy, ice is one of the best ways to clean a garbage disposal. Not only is this cleaning method free, it’s also a simple and effective way to remove debris that’s stuck in your garbage disposal.

The way to clean a garbage disposal, according to Roto-Rooter, is to pour a large bowl of ice cubes down the drain along with a gentle cleaning agent. These include dish soap, baking soda, citrus wedges, or a combination of baking soda and white vinegar. Then, simply turn on the disposal.

The Daily Dot reached out to Prika via email for further information.

