‘I have to know the tea’: Carnival Cruise passenger shows 2 travelers being arrested as soon as ship ports. Here’s why

Carnival Cruise Line passengers were allegedly arrested as soon as the ship docked, and one passenger caught one of the arrests on camera.

In a viral video that has racked up over 2.5 million views and 84,500 likes, police officers can be seen walking the hallway of the cruise ship and escorting a man off the ship in handcuffs. The video was posted by TikToker Tae Tae (@prettyshawntae) on Monday.

“Carnival cruise arrested passengers as soon as we ported in Miami at 7am,” text overlaid on the clip read. “This is the third person this morning.”

In the comments section, some commenters poked fun at Carnival Cruises

“Carnival cruise line the Ghetto of the sea,” user MPB60510 wrote.

“Carnival Cruise Lines turning into Waffle House on the Water,” user Gentleman Josh said.

Others tried to guess what the passengers’ offenses were.

“People be booking trips with stolen credit cards and identity,” user Reginaldcarson8 wrote.

“If you have warrants and decide to go on a cruise as soon as you dock back they will arrest you,” a second viewer said.

“This is what happens when you think you got your weed or liquor on board lol,” another added.

While it is unclear what led to the alleged arrest of the passengers, there have been stories about cruise ship passengers engaging in illegal behavior in the past. Recently, two Miami women were accused of using fake credit cards to spend thousands while aboard a cruise. Earlier this year, two passengers on a cruise ship from Miami to the United Kingdom were arrested after over 150 pounds of marijuana was found on the ship. Earlier this month, passengers on a Royal Caribbean cruise faced charges for “lewd” behavior in the ship’s sauna.

The Daily Dot reached out to Tae Tae via TikTok comment and Carnival Cruise Line by email for an update and more information.

