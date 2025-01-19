‘I do think my car is worth more’: Woman plans to trade-in this 2019 at CarMax. The dealership offered $250 for it

When you’re planning to trade-in your current car, are you going to the car dealership or CarMax? What about selling it privately? Each option has benefits and drawbacks.

Featured Video

TikTok user Kaytlyn (@kaytlynbriegge) thought starting at the dealership would net her the best offer. However, she says the Chevrolet dealership she visited only offered her $250 trade-in value for her 2019 Chevrolet Equinox.

Then Kaytlyn decided to get a second opinion. The results shocked her.

Is CarMax a better deal when it comes to trade-in value?

“I am aware this vehicle is not worth thousands and thousands of dollars, but I do think my car is worth more than the sushi dinner I had yesterday,” she vents in the video.

Advertisement

Kaytlyn does acknowledge that her 2019 Chevrolet Equinox does have hail damage and 135,000 miles. However, $250 is certainly a shockingly low offer. In contrast, CarMax offered Kaytlyn $4,000 for her car.

“I’m still LOLing at the $250. What a joke,” one TikTok commenter added.

What is the best way to sell your old car?

Browsing the internet you’ll find many different answers to this question. While selling your car privately gives you the best shot to get the most money. The convenience of places like CarMax is very appealing.

Advertisement

“Sell outright. People are always looking for reliable used cars for 5-7k,” one TikToker commented.

“Take the $4k and RUN. An Equinox with that age and mileage is a time bomb,” another commenter added.

To answer this question, you’ll have to consider what’s most important to you personally.

Selling private will require more time, negotiations, and meetings, whereas going to CarMax is just one stop. So if you don’t mind the extra time to earn extra money for your car, sell outright. If you are looking to just get it over with, then use CarMax.

Advertisement

In any car selling situation always consult Kelley Blue Book or another website to make sure the price is right.

Viewers react to dealership trade-in offer

“Check price estimates with Kelly Blue Book too. We can see price ranges for private sale and trade-in,” one user wrote.

“Take the CarMax appraisal to other dealers! If you show them they could offer you more than CarMax did!” a second user suggested.

Advertisement

“Girl, sell it privately!” echoed someone else.

This TikTok has more than 471.6K views with over 15.9K likes.

The Daily Dot contacted @kaytlynbriegge over email and Instagram messenger. We also contacted CarMax over email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.