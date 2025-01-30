‘I thought people knew this’: Car wash worker issues warning for people who go through car washes in the cold

While you may want to keep your car looking pristine in the winter, going through a car wash may cause more harm than good.

Featured Video

Car washes are a regular part of a lot of car owners’ routines, with about two-thirds of them getting a wash once or twice a month, according to Cleango.

It may come as a surprise that the majority of reported car wash revenue comes in during the winter time.

Cars, especially in snowy areas, tend to get dirtier in the winter as all kinds of grime from accumulated road debris—like road salt, slush, dirt, and snow—stick to your vehicle.

Advertisement

Not only is it unsightly, sometimes giving cars an ashy-looking appearance, it’s also damaging. Built-up debris, especially salt, can eat away at your car’s paint and fixtures, leading to corrosion, especially on the vehicle’s undercarriage.

But despite all this, some experts say you need to be mindful of whether you’re going to take your car in for a winter wash.

Car wash employee issues PSA

In a trending video with more than 37,000 views, TikTok user Sequantes Graves (@sequantesgraves) shared his expert insight as a car wash worker.

Advertisement

“Rule number one, never get your [expletive] car washed while it’s cold outside,” Graves said.

Graves went on to show what the car wash equipment looks like on a -12 degrees day in Chicago. The tracks that your car is ramped onto were icy, as were the spinning cleaners and the long-hanging pads that wipe off excess product and water.

When Graves touched the normally soft, spongy material, you could hear the crunch of the ice under his hand.

Graves showed a white SUV going through the cold car wash, and we can only wince as we see literal pieces of ice hitting the car’s windshield, mirrors, and windows.

Advertisement

“That [expletive] smackin’ the [expletive] out of that window because it’s all [expletive] ice,” Graves said.

What temperature is safe for a winter car wash?

As Graves alluded to, it’s best to wait for a wash if it’s below freezing outside.

Not only do you not want icy machine parts hitting your car, but you also need to consider that if water gets into the grooves and crevices of your vehicle, it can freeze and get stuck in there, potentially causing issues, Erie Insurance explained.

Advertisement

At a minimum, you should make sure your car is completely dry before letting it hit freezing cold air after a wash, so you’ll want to consider a car wash that has a dryer at the end.

Even if there’s no freezing potential, a dry car is still important before hitting the road because salt and other debris are more likely to stick to a wet surface.

What to do if my car freezes?

If your car does freeze up after a wash, not allowing you to open or lock your doors, you have a few options.

Advertisement

First, let the car warm up a bit so the ice can naturally do its thing. You can also spray some de-icing fluid on the affected areas. Spraying cooking oil on the rubber seals of your car doors can also prevent the problem from happening in the first place.

“Why are y’all even open if it’s -21 degrees,” a top comment pointed out.

“That’s why I’m riding dirty ’til spring,” a car owner said.

Advertisement

“It’s supposed to be heated and the doors are supposed to be closed Just got a car washed yesterday in -8 degrees,” another pointed out.

“People get their car wash in the winter because the salt erodes your undercarriage. This can lead to rust, which can weaken the car’s frame, brake lines, exhaust system, and other critical components,” a person explained.

The Daily Dot reached out to Graves for comment via TikTok direct message and comment.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.