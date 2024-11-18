‘In and out in 30 minutes’: Mechanic says you should always take your car in when it has low fuel. Here’s why

Do you show up to your car appointment with low fuel or a full tank of gas?

Apparently, some mechanics prefer you to show up to your appointment with low fuel in the tank. However, in many cases this isn’t communicated during the booking process.

This TikTok posted by @jjesuzzb claims that if you make this a habit, you’ll be in and out of your appointments in 30 minutes.

In the video, the mechanic gives a nice shout out to customers that bring in their cars with low fuel tanks. He mentions that this makes every mechanic’s job easier to service.

When to show up with a low fuel tank?

According to @jjesuzzb, any time you’re getting repairs related to the vehicle’s fuel tank or components near it, including fuel pumps or lines. These services include fuel tank repairs and replacements, fuel system diagnostics, and emissions system tests.

Whenever you schedule your next appointment, ask the service advisor if a low fuel tank is needed with your service.

What happens when you show up with a low fuel tank?

First, it increases safety during service. Showing up with a full tank of gas will require the mechanics to drain the engine before service. Oil spills during drainage could potentially happen which increases the chance of fire and other hazards. This mess can even possibly end up affecting the interior of your car depending on the location of the fuel tank.

Second, ease of handling the fuel tank for the mechanics. A full fuel tank can weigh up to 100 pounds and this is not an easy thing to maneuver. This alone will add more time to your appointment before the actual service starts.

Third, a low fuel tank leads to a better inspection by the mechanic as more time is dedicated to not emptying out the fuel tank.

What are ways to preserve your fuel tank?

A general rule of thumb is to avoid driving on an empty tank. Driving on an empty tank can be dangerous and damaging to your car. These car parts affected by driving on E include fuel pump damage, clogged fuel filter, and possible engine misfires.

Also, let’s not forget about running out of gas and getting stranded on the road. Before your gas meter reads E, AAA recommended to fill up your gas tank when it hits a quarter full.

Give yourself some peace of mind and fill up when you hit a quarter full tank. I know that’s what I’ll be doing after writing this article.

So what did the viewers think showing up with low fuel?

“Well, I wish they would let us know when making the appointment,” one complained.

“Out of the 100 I did these last few months probably two had empty tanks,” one commented.

“This is good to know, because they didn’t tell me that when making my appointment!” one added.

“As a service advisor we tell them to bring it empty” one countered.

“Wait, is this for real? I always fill up before taking my car in” one shared.

This TikTok has more than 101K views with over 3.1K likes.

The Daily Dot contacted @jjesuzzb over TikTok messenger and commented on the post. We also contacted Honda over email.

