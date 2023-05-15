‘I bet they sent him a free oil change email gottem’: Man goes to car dealership for an oil change. They repossess his car

Getting your car repossessed is never a fun ordeal. But one driver was shocked to learn that his vehicle no longer belonged to him after bringing it to the dealership for routine maintenance.

In a short video, user @filsdelarue claimed that he learned the news after bringing his car in for an oil change. As of Monday morning, his video had over 1.2 million views.

“POV: You brought your car for a oil change at your dealer but they say they keeping it since you haven’t payed them in 7 months,” he wrote via text overlay.

For many Americans, having a reliable vehicle is necessary as some major cities lack reliable public transportation. That means car repossessions can put people in a bind, but they mostly occur if the vehicle’s owner or renter is behind on payments—even if only by a day or two.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @filsdelarue via TikTok comment. As of publication, it was unclear why he hadn’t paid his car note for several months.

In the comments, though, several viewers couldn’t understand why @filsdelarue would take his car to the same dealership he owed money to.

“Imagine owing money on a car AND BRINGING IT TO THE PPL U OWE for maintenance u can do at home,” one user wrote.

Others quipped that the dealership probably orchestrated the repossession by luring him to the repair shop.

“I bet they sent him a free oil change email gottem,” one wrote.

“That might be the new strategy to repo cars and cut the middle man out, offer free service lol,” another said.

But @filsdelarue isn’t the first person to fall victim to this ordeal. In a forum post on Get Out of Debt, one user claimed to have found themselves in the same predicament. In order to get their car back, they had to arrange a payment plan with the lender.