‘Won’t ever have mammograms or colonoscopy’: Woman issues warning over common healthcare procedure. Here’s what you should know

More young people are getting diagnosed with cancer. A study found that the number of cases in adults under 50 is rising by 1 to 2% annually.

An analysis of global health data predicts that early onset cancer will jump by 30% between 2019 and 2030, UChicago Medicine reported.

Experts say that there is no one reason for this rise, instead it’s likely related to various factors including lifestyle and environment.

Unfortunately, most recommended screenings that would detect early signs of cancer have a minimum recommended age. So, while young people are becoming more prone to these conditions, there is less protection in place to catch cancer in its earlier, more treatable stages, UChicago Medicine reported.

While these screenings are essential for detection that could lead to treatment, a nurse on TikTok is trying to dissuade people from getting them by spreading claims that are not scientifically backed.

Nurse spreads cancer screening misinformation

In a viral video with more than 360,000 views, nurse Michele (@truthrn_michele) said that she wouldn’t get a mammogram.

“This is just what I’m doing. You have to do your own research,” she flagged before delving in.

Michele said that when she was in nursing school, she learned that you shouldn’t deeply palpate (feel or examine for medical purposes) a mass.

Myth about cancer screenings

Myth: She alleged that if there were an infected cyst and it burst you’d risk spreading infection. If it’s a cancerous mass, it could rupture, spread into the bloodstream, and metastasize.

On top of that, she claims the radiation could be an issue because breast tissue is sensitive.

“It just doesn’t make sense to me and I don’t have to show anybody peer reviewed studies. You’re gonna have to, like I said, do your own research. That’s not why I’m here,” Michele said.

“I’m gonna provoke thought, and I’m gonna encourage you to educate yourself.”

She added that she’s against screenings and treatments and will instead “continue to live as toxic-free a lifestyle as I possibly can.”

What are the facts?

Fact: The compression from a mammogram cannot cause cancer to spread, according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation and Charlotte Radiology. Breast tissue is compressed to reduce the breast thickness to allow for a high-quality X-ray. Neither the compression nor the small amount of radiation used cause cancer or spread it.

“The benefits of early detection of breast cancer through mammography far outweigh any potential risks,” the National Cancer Institute states.

Rare risk: If you’re getting something like a biopsy, where tissue or cells are removed for examination, there is technically a risk of spread, but it’s “extremely rare,” according to the American Cancer Society. For more information on this, they provide four studies from 2008 to 2024 with specific data.

“As a nurse, I believe you’re giving people dangerous information,” a top comment read.

“ICU nurse here….. Won’t ever have mammograms or colonoscopy!” another said.

“I am a mammography tech. I left the field years ago because I questioned it daily and had concerns. There is so many things people don’t know,” a person shared.

“I started doing thermography instead of mammograms,” another wrote.

Thermograms are not a substitute for mammograms.

The Daily Dot reached out to Michele for comment via TikTok direct message and comment.

