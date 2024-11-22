‘Go to Home Depot’: Shopper buys $200 Christmas tree from Canadian Tire. Then she opens the box

Imagine paying $200 for a Christmas tree, assembling it, and then discovering that it’s only half a tree.

That’s what Toronto-based TikToker and winner of Big Brother Canada 12 Bayleigh Pelham (@bayleighpelham) chronicled last Tuesday on her account, drawing more than 23,000 views.

A shocking discovery

In the video, a couple has opened and assembled a NOMA Pre-Lit Half Christmas tree, purchased at department store chain Canadian Tire, and come to the horrible realization that half means front half. A view of the tree shows that while one side is filled with branches and lights, the other side of the tree is barren.

That’s by design: According to the product description, “With an ingenious front-facing, half-cut design, the NOMA Half Green Pre-Lit Christmas Tree fits flush against any wall and is right at home in cramped spaces and around tight corners, too.”

The couple is less than thrilled with the discovery, though, with one of them remarking, “Tell me we bought this and didn’t see that it said half of the tree!”

The camera moves to the tree, shows the flat back half and one of the pair asks, “Who the hell buys half of a tree?”

They then wondered, “So we’re supposed to go back to the store and buy the other half of the tree?”

Should they have gone live instead?

In the comments, Pelham explains regarding the purchase, “It IS practical for certain reasons but we wanted to buy one to have forever,” adding, “LOL not ideal.”

According to Mordor Intelligence, last year’s Christmas tree sales represented a shift from artificial Christmas trees—which are typically pre-lit and can be reassembled year after year—to Christmas trees, which have a finite life cycle but bring homes a little closer to nature for the holiday season.

“According to the National Christmas Tree Association (NCTA), 25-30 million real Christmas trees are sold annually, with over 100 million United States households setting up a tree each year. The growing environmental consciousness, especially among millennials, has boosted the demand for natural trees as a more sustainable alternative to artificial variants.”

That release also noted that natural trees average about $81 versus $107 for the average artificial tree, which could motivate some buyers even though an artificial tree is considered a multiyear purchase for many making it. (Provided, of course, that you’re happy with the tree, or the half tree, that you’ve bought.)

The half-tree reveal evoked some comments.

“I understand that it’s not what you wanted but it is exactly as described lol,” chided one. “So lesson learned: read the fine print.”

“Wow this one is so much cheaper than the other identical ones that I love!” said another, imagining the rationale that went into the decision. “There must be no reason for those identical tree to have different prices!”

One professed to being a fan, saying, “I have a half tree. It’s for small spaces. You put it in the corner. Looks great!”

Another observed, “Pls tell me you returned it, it looks awful.”

Finally, one dismissed Canadian Tire’s offerings, suggesting a popular Christmas Tree go-to: “Go to Home Depot.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Pelham via TikTok and Instagram direct message and to Canadian Tire via email.

