‘They do increase the price for the sale’: Kroger shopper lauds ‘buy 2, get 3 free’ deals. Viewers think it’s a trick

A Kroger shopper recently went viral when she posted about buy two, get three free deals at her local store. Although her excitement was infectious, many viewers pointed out that the prices made the sale less attractive.

TikToker CAM | SAHM | LIFESTYLE (@clean_and_bougie) attracted over 994,000 views with her enthusiasm, beginning the video by urging viewers to “Run don’t walk” to their local Kroger to take advantage of the deals.

“This is when you run, OK? Kroger all Lay’s potato chips, which is like from Frito Lay. All of them. You buy two, get three. That’s a steal. Buy two, get three free,” she began, pointing at the sale sign.

Then her camera flashed to the soda aisle. “Also, you guys, also this. Almost all sodas you buy two you get three free. Once again, you buy two cases, you get three for free. That’s getting five cases for $20 dollars,” Sahm said.

Most users were unimpressed with the sale, however, and argued that Kroger shoppers weren’t getting as good of a deal as they used to.

“I remember pop being 3.99 for a 12pack,” a user said.

“I miss the 4 12 packs for $10,” another added.

“So, they’re regular priced? Like 2020 prices?” a third wondered.

Others pointed out that Kroger raised the prices of the items for the sale.

“As someone who works at Kroger they do increase the price for the sale,” one claimed.

Carmryl replied to Daily Dot’s request for comment and explained how as a mom she hopes to share saving tips on everyday items to other users because: “I really believe that 2023 took a toll on all of us and our budgets. Couponing helped me and my lower middle class survive this crazy economy.”

Due to the pandemic, supply chain issues, and inflation, groceries have gotten more expensive since 2020. Food prices increased by 2.7% from December 2022 to December 2023, according to Nerd Wallet. But this increase is after food prices rose by 10.4% from 2021 to 2022. This year, grocery costs rose by 1.3%. According to the Consumer Price Index, grocery costs increased by 5% in 2023. Fortunately, forecasts predict that prices will decrease in 2024.

Still, shoppers are hoping that prices will continue to drop from their pandemic heights, and are wary of sales that barely dent the higher price points. Some fear that prices may go down, but shrinkflation will eat away any savings offered.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kroger via email for further comment.