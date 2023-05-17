‘Damn Burger King care about you more than their employees’: Burger King sends customer elaborate PR package

A user on TikTok has gone viral after showing a PR package she received from Burger King.

Duyen (@ilovefriedchikn) is a TikToker known for her fast food reviews. Likely as a result of some of these videos, Burger King opted to send her a peculiar PR package, which she showcased in a video with over 8.2 million views.

Upon opening the box, Burger King’s “Whopper Whopper” song plays. Duyen is then greeted by a colorful puzzle that resembles a burger.

The puzzle appears to be a take on a “Cryptex,” a combination lock-like container popularized by Dan Brown’s 2003 novel The Da Vinci Code.

While it’s clear that one is supposed to guess the number to reveal the puzzle’s contents, Duyen’s partner Scott utilized a flaw in the puzzle’s mechanics to obtain the code: 221184.

According to a note inside the puzzle, this number corresponds with how many different ways a whopper can be customized.

The puzzle also contained a $50 gift card and a cardboard crown, which Duyen placed upon Scott’s head.

At first, many users were enamored by the puzzle.

“How does Burger King even send stuff like that,” wrote one user. “I want in on the club.”

“BRUH I want a Burger King code wheel thing!!!!!” exclaimed another.

However, others voiced their concern about the lengths Burger King would go to appeal to influencers while not offering that same recognition to employees.

“Nice, I got a letter from bk for the lack of breaks they give [their] employees,” stated one commenter. “56$ yall.”

This comment may be referencing a $2.2 million lawsuit from earlier this year in which Golden Gate Restaurant Group Inc., a franchisee of Burger King, was sued for “forcing [employees] to work off the clock including during their meal and rest breaks.”

“It’s funny that Burger King is willing to give 50 dollar gift cards for pr but gave a 27-year employee a pen and a mug as an appreciation gift,” shared a second.

