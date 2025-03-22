‘If it works, it works’: Man’s glove compartment just won’t close. Then he comes up with an ingenious solution

If your car’s glove compartment won’t close, how would you fix it? Would you take it to a shop, watch a how-to YouTube video and try a DIY repair, or would you think outside the box and choose a less conventional way to repair the issue?

TikToker @ezel_ezelakos garnered over 7.4 million views when he chose the third option for his glove compartment that refused to close.

How he fixed his glove compartment

In a short 7-second video, Ezelakos shows viewers how he fixed his glove compartment using a barrel bolt that you’d see on a screen door. After demonstrating how it works, Ezelakos proclaims, “Technologia!”

Viewers loved his solution.

“Never skip a technologia video,” one said.

“I can’t skip any video that has technologia,” a second agreed.

“Modern problem requires modern solution,” a viewer added.

“My (now sold) 2003 VW New Beatle had a broken glove box latch. Parts were hard to come by and a new one was $250+ I did just this but vertical. Problem solved,” a user shared.

Some thought his solution was a bit over the top, while others pointed out that he can only open his glove compartment when his passenger door is open.

“Could probably buy a new glove box for $20 but ok,” a viewer said.

“Only opens when the passenger door opens,” a second remarked.

“I would have put it on the left side so I could open it from the driver’s seat,” another advised.

Ways to fix a glove compartment

WikiHow suggests purchasing a lock replacement kit that matches the make and model of your car. To fix it, you may need to unscrew some mounting plates inside the compartment. Additionally, Wikihow points out that most locks have pins that need to be depressed with a narrow tool so you can get the lock out of the socket.

However, sometimes the conventional methods aren’t as fun as creatively solving a problem like Ezelakos, so if something breaks in your car, maybe you can think out of the box and show some TikTokers a new technologia video.

The Daily Dot reached out to Ezelakos via TikTok comment.

