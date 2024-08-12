‘Looks like a really good friend’: Bridesmaids instructed to give spicy Polaroids to groom on wedding day. It backfires

A video of a groom and bridesmaid sharing a hug is the talk of TikTok. That’s because there are a lot of folks who think there’s something scandalous going on.

Melissa (@itsjustmelissap) is one such user on the application who is convinced the bridesmaid and groom got something going on. Her clip is a reference to a video uploaded by the bridesmaid at the center of the controversy, @shelbleo.

The bridesmaid indicates that she, along with the other bridesmaids, were given a specific mission on the wedding day. And that was to take the “spicy” polaroids taken by the bride, and ambush the groom with them.

However, Melissa thinks, along with other users on the app, that there was a little more to the hug than a friendly embrace.

Melissa’s take on the controversial hug

Melissa shared her opinions on the hug in a viral TikTok of her own.

“So you’re telling me, on your wedding day, you had your bridesmaids go up to your husband, give him spicy pictures of yourself,” she says in the clip. “And while she gives it to him, one of your bridesmaids—the first one in that video—he’s touching her… little too closely.”

Melissa continues, “He’s touching her, around the waistline, a little too tight, just like whispering in his ear. And that’s the only bridesmaid that was kinda close with your husband like that. The other ones also gave him spicy pictures of yourself. And it wasn’t like that. You got me f*cked up. If my bridesmaids did that to my husband to be…”

The TikToker speculates that a lot of marriages end up going the way of the dodo because women don’t set boundaries.

“Some of these girls wonder why their marriage doesn’t work out after a couple years. Because they think this is cute and, ‘Oh, they’re so close. They have a good relationship,’” Melissa says. “My favorite part is all the people who are parodying this video. I think it’s so funny, and it’s cringey, and I love the parody videos. Couldn’t be me.”

The comments on the original video, which was posted by the bridesmaid, have been turned off.

@Shelbleo’s original clip begins with her husband hugging one of the bridesmaids. She writes in a text overlay of the video: “You assign your bridesmaids to surprise your husband with spicy polaroids on your wedding day.”

And it’s definitely evident from the get go which one of the bride’s friends Melissa was referring to in the clip.

After lifting her up with the hug and placing his hand near her waist, she subtly puts something in his hand. They maintain eye contact for a bit and then he looks down at his hand. It contains one of the spicy polaroids, which evokes a surprised reaction from the groom.

The second bridesmaid can be seen walking up to the groom, who is standing with a bottle of beer. She passes a polaroid to him which prompts another reaction from the groom that fans of this GIF would appreciate.

A third bridesmaid seems to approach him while he’s standing and talking with the bride. He quickly takes a look at the picture and is again, surprised by the photo that catches him off guard. The bride, seeing his response erupts in laughter. He then looks at his wife and back down at the polaroid for another look. By the time the fourth bride approaches him, it seems he’s caught on to the trend. He takes the polaroid and puts it into his pocket. The fifth bridesmaid shakes his hand and gives him a picture when he’s seated at the dinner table.

The bride and bridesmaid roll their eyes at the drama

In a follow-up clip, @Shelbeo and the bridesmaid reply to the drama in little words.

The duo both cross their arms, roll their eyes, and shoot a glance towards the lens. Furthermore, a caption in the video reads, “Who’s gonna tell her?” lampooning the drama surrounding the hug many deemed inappropriate.

In the comments section, several users speculated that the bridesmaid was his sibling.

“I 100% think it’s his sister,” one viewer said.

Others argued that viewers were reading into the situation too much.

One user wrote, “I just feel like hes guiding her out of the way. Everyones so messy and wants to make it more. Its also the wedding hes just so excited.”

“Ngl I thought it was a little weird at first but my unsolicited stranger opinion from rewatching is that he was just being normal lmfao,” another added.

This TikToker argued that the groom was simply embracing the enthusiasm of the day. “I really don’t see the huge deal he is excitedly hugging a good friend as they share in the joy of him getting married,” they said.

Another wrote, “You just ignoring these crazy people and having fun with this tells me you are probably great. I hope you loved your beautiful wedding!!”

The bride plays into the drama

The bride, @shelbleo, shared several follow-up videos that mocked the internet’s uproar regarding her initial video.

She captions one clip, “Is she the sister?” The video shows all the bridesmaids with the bride. On one side of the camera, they’re in daytime dresses. Once they hop over the lens, they’re rocking their bridesmaids gear. Once they’re all over the camera, they’re all decked out and ready for the wedding.

Another TikTok shows more happy footage of the couple and the wedding party enjoying each other’s company. The commenters in this clip seemed more concerned with congratulating the couple. It’s a stark contrast to many of the comments left in response to Melissa’s video.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Melissa via email and @shelbleo via TikTok comment for further information.

