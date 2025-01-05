‘Turkey Hill is amazing’: Woman goes to ice cream section, spots Breyers. Then she takes a closer look

We’ll cut creator Nicole Cannone (@nicolecannone1) a little slack for exaggerating when she started a recent TikTok clip by saying that a fact she learned about ice cream packaging and processed foods “changed my life.”

In the clip, which has been viewed more than 530,000 times, she opens a grocery store freezer and zooms in on a container of Breyers “frozen dairy dessert” that looks a whole lot like ice cream but isn’t labeled as ice cream. The implication being that the block of Breyers chocolate peanut butter-flavored somethingorother is of a lesser quality than the “premium ice cream” packages located in the same freezer section.

This is one of those fine distinctions we can chalk up to the wonders of mass-produced processed foods and the arcane rules imposed on consumer brands by the U.S. Food And Drug Administration concerning things like ice cream packaging.

Anyone who’s ever read The Jungle by Upton Sinclair knows that we’re better off with a robust U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) imposing quality and transparency requirements on our food, even if the labeling requirements can seem a little silly and overzealous. We’ve covered before why ice cream connoisseurs pledge their loyalty to brands that don’t skimp on top-tier ingredients or use any shortcuts to slash their production costs.

Ice cream aficionados on Reddit have also spent some time and brain energy parsing the difference in ice cream packaging between the brands that traffic in ice cream vs. frozen dairy desserts.

What’s in a name?

According to FDA rules, for something to wear the crown of “ice cream,” it needs at least 10% milkfat and a minimum weight per gallon. That’s why some brands, like Breyers, have rebranded certain products as “frozen dairy desserts” on their ice cream packaging. These treats often have less fat and are pumped full of air (a process called overrun) and stabilizers to mimic that creamy texture we all love.

But ice cream isn’t the only food playing the name game. Here are a few other sneaky examples:

Chocolate vs. chocolate-flavored coating: True chocolate must have a certain amount of cocoa butter, but cheaper versions swap it for vegetable oils and slap on a “chocolate-flavored” label.

True chocolate must have a certain amount of cocoa butter, but cheaper versions swap it for vegetable oils and slap on a “chocolate-flavored” label. Cheese vs. pasteurized cheese product: That “cheese” on your burger might technically be “cheese product,” with more emulsifiers and less actual cheese.

That “cheese” on your burger might technically be “cheese product,” with more emulsifiers and less actual cheese. Fruit juice vs. fruit drink: “100% juice” is just that—juice. Anything labeled “fruit drink” is probably sugar water with a splash of fruit juice for vibes.

The reason? It’s all about regulatory compliance, cost-saving measures, and (let’s be honest) a little marketing spin. But it’s not all bad—these labels help you know what you’re really buying if you’re savvy enough to read between the lines.

It’s worth noting, there is an $8.85 million class-action settlement open against Breyer’s over the company’s use of artificial vanilla flavors in its “Natural Vanilla” ice cream.

What about “Premium” ice cream?

If you’re ready to shell out for the good stuff, you’ll want to look for hallmarks of premium ice cream. Unlike its air-filled, “frozen dairy dessert” cousins, premium ice cream goes above and beyond basic FDA standards:

More milkfat: Premium ice creams pack in 14–18% milkfat, creating a luscious, creamy texture. (Standard ice cream stops at 10%.) Less air: Premium brands churn in less air, which means denser, more indulgent scoops. Think Häagen-Dazs versus the bargain-bin brand. Top-tier ingredients: No funky fillers here—just real cream, sugar, and high-quality flavors. Many premium brands use Madagascar vanilla or Belgian chocolate for that gourmet edge. Rich flavors: Premium ice creams don’t skimp on taste. Expect bold, unforgettable flavors—and maybe some wild creations (looking at you, Ben & Jerry’s). Gourmet packaging: Let’s not kid ourselves; the fancy container helps justify the price.

Different tastes

“Last time I bought Breyers, I picked around the ice cream and just mostly ate the toppings. This makes a lot of sense lol,” one of them wrote.

Commenters on the clip showed a fairly distinct split between preferring top-level ice cream versus just wanting a tasty frozen treat they could afford.

Another countered with a sentiment that appeared often, writing ”im getting whatevers cheaper.”

And another tried to educate the masses on the labeling requirements, making an argument that seems pretty specious.

“premium ice cream vs dairy dessert has to do with the topping ratio. Ice cream can only have a specific amount of cookies, pb, candy and other toppings.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Nicole via email, and to Breyer’s/Unilever via email.

