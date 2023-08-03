‘I get an email saying they would not be able to move forward with my offer’: Boss asks worker to take down bad Glassdoor review

A job hunter did what someone in the internet age might do when a company’s job offer was rescinded—left a negative review of the company on Glassdoor. But now, the company that toyed with the job hunter’s emotions is asking them to take it down.

The story comes from redditor u/albanska, writing on the r/antiwork subreddit. In it, the job hunter tells a tale of being offered a job, the job offer being rescinded, and then deciding to tell the world about it.

“I interviewed with this company,” the redditor revealed, “went through 2 interview processes. I was sent a job offer 30 minutes after the 2nd interview. I’m ecstatic as it is a 40% pay increase of my current job. I accept, give my two weeks notice to my current employer and what not. I completed the onboarding HR sent me and signed everything last week. Two days ago, which would make a week exactly since I signed the offer letter, I get an email saying they would not be able to move forward with my offer due to ‘internal changes.'”

Specifically, the company told the job hunter, “They had to remove the open position, but will keep my resume on file.”

They continued, “I am at a loss for words because I JUST put my two weeks in. I begged my boss to try and keep me at my current employer but she told me HR could do nothing about it. So here I am, without a fucking stable job because this company screwed me over. I gave them a negative Glassdoor review about my experience and how the company left me jobless. I get an email this morning from the company asking me to take down the negative review as it hurts their reputation. I don’t feel bad at all for what I’ve done since this company has left me without a f*cking job.”

Commenters came in with advice.

One suggested, “I would edit the review to specifically mention you were asked to take it down after calling out the bullsh*t.”

Another offered, “Post to LinkedIn as well. All websites where the company can be viewed. Just start tearing down their reputation. Reputation is more expensive than money in the long run.”

Someone else observed, “Whatever you do, be sure not to look bitter. Leave only anonymous tips that cannot get back to you. As shitty as the situation is, try to remain professional in your description of what happened—just in case someone can tie the review back to you. The company has already screwed you, there is no telling what they will do to protect themselves further and/or do an old school mudslinging.”

That commenter continued, “Yeah, you got f*cked over. However, future employers want to know how you respond to tough situations. Imagine how awesome you are going to look in future interviews but discussing this situation, tactic, action, result while maintaining a level of professionalism, dignity, and grace. There will be other opportunities in life. Tough times don’t last. Tough people do.”

Another redditor said, “And yet another reason to NEVER GIVE TWO WEEKS NOTICE. If you’re going to quit, just do it.”

Finally, one advised, “Lawyer here, just not your lawyer and this isn’t legal advice but it’s some legal information. Depending on your state, you can likely get recovery under “promissory estoppel.” Call local employment law offices, they will advise you what to do and likely take it on contingency (meaning they don’t get paid unless you get paid).”

According to Investopedia, “Promissory estoppel is the legal principle that a promise is enforceable by law, even if made without formal consideration when a promisor has made a promise to a promisee who then relies on that promise to his subsequent detriment. Promissory estoppel is intended to stop the promisor from arguing that an underlying promise should not be legally upheld or enforced.”

The article goes on to point out, “There are common legally required elements for a person to make a claim for promissory estoppel: a promisor, a promisee, and a detriment that the promisee has suffered. An additional requirement is that the person making the claim—the promisee—must have reasonably relied on the promise. In other words, the promise was one that a reasonable person would ordinarily rely on.” It also notes that to be actionable, there should be an economic loss resulting from it.

The redditor came back to the post to add a note about being surprised by the traction the post got, adding, “I was honestly feeling a little scared since I’ve never been in a situation like this before. The reassurance from the comments definitely helped me. I will get in contact with an employment lawyer and see where it goes from there.”

The Daily Dot has reach out to the original poster via Reddit DM and to Glassdoor via email.