‘Sign up at the Blue 365 website’: Woman with Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance shares hack for 20% Garmin discount. Here’s what else you can snatch

A woman is urging people with Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance to look into its Blue356 discount program. She’s planning on using it to obtain 20 percent off a Garmin product, but that’s not the only deal you can snag.

TikTok user G (@giotrains) posted a video with her health insurance hack on Saturday. It has since amassed more than 171,000 views. “This is my reminder: If you have Blue Cross Blue Shield, and you’re eligible for Blue365, sign up at the Blue365 website,” she says to start the video.

Why should viewers sign up? The discounts, obviously. “And, they give you discounts,” she says. “They have the Active and Fit thing, which is what a lot of people use it for. However, they do give you 20 percent off of Garmin products. I think there’s a limit of two.”

How the Garmin discount works

This is perfect for G because she says her Apple Watch recently stopped charging reliably. She isn’t sure what the issue is, but now she can look forward to 20 percent off a Garmin Forerunner 265, which is priced at a cool $449.99.

“Twenty percent off—that helps a lot, girl,” she says. “Have I bought it yet? No. Am I planning to? Soon.”

In the caption, G writes, “Blue365deals.com giving you 20% off of @Garmin Connects products and 15% [off] some gym equipment… Hoo girl!”

In addition to Garmin, Blue365 offers discounts on a host of other healthcare-related products, including hearing aids, running shoes, and meal prep services. Active and Fit is a fitness network that allows members to access a host of gyms and fitness centers for a monthly price.

Viewers respond to the advice

In the comments section, viewers shared their own experiences with the Blue365 program. Others offered reviews of the Garmin watch G is considering.

“I signed up for Blue points seven years ago, and I went in last year to check. I had enough points for a Dyson air wrap. 10/10 recommend,” one viewer wrote.

“I have a Garmin! It’s nice to be able to run my watch under water to clean it,” another viewer wrote. “On my second Garmin watch. Both have been awesome! My kiddo has my Instinct now, so he can track bike rides.”

Someone else said, “Wait! Check your Apple Watch settings! Mine wasn’t charging all the way it was because of the settings and one of the last updates. Turn off Optimized Battery Charging. Hope this helps!”

The Daily Dot reached out to G via TikTok comment and direct message. It also reached out to Blue365 via website contact form for comment.

