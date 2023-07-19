Pharmaceutical worker says she gets to drink on the clock

‘I’m soo shocked fr’: Pharmaceutical worker says she gets to drink on the clock. They have Black Ciroc in the office

‘Now what job position is this? And which location cuz I’m tryna apply.’

Posted on Jul 19, 2023

In a viral video, a worker shared that her new job’s fridge is stocked with a beverage she wasn’t expecting—hard liquor.

In the video, Belle (@bellefromtheblock) takes the camera into her company’s shared kitchen space to show viewers what’s really in the onsite refrigerator.

“POV: You get a new job at a pharmaceutical company and they let you drink on the clock,” the text overlay on the video reads.

Throughout the clip, viewers see that the mini-fridge is stocked with multiple liquor bottles, including CIROC Black vodka and what appears to be a bottle of rum and possibly one of tequila.

There are also bottles of sparkling water with the drinks, but it is unclear if they’re meant for drinking straight out of the bottle or if they serve as mixers for the alcohol.

“I’m soo shocked fr,” Belle said in a comment. She added that while her friend who also works there told her there would be alcohol in the workplace, she was told there would be wine, not hard liquor.

For context, one 5-ounce glass of wine has the equivalent alcohol content to 1.5 ounces of liquor, according to the National Insitute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.

She claimed that the accounting and IT departments are usually tipsy throughout their entire shift. Belle, however, only drinks after she clocks out since she works directly with patients.

The TikTok has more than 16,000 views and dozens of comments as of Wednesday afternoon.

“Yall. Ciroc Black??? She said it was a wine cooler and i still havent seen any wine. Just liqourrrrrrr,” the caption read.

Some commenters said they’ve had jobs with similar drinking culture.

“I worked at Janus in ATX and they brought a beer cart around. They also had free premium snacks and drinks in vending machines! Those were job perks,” the top comment read.

“I worked for a small business in the restaurant industry and our boss would let us ‘enjoy a drink on the clock,'” a person said.

“At the place I do security at they have beer in the executive office refrigerator,” another wrote.

But several viewers were shocked by the revelation.

“Yet I can’t even drink at my bar job without getting fired immediately,” a commenter said.

“Whataatttt,” another reacted.

*First Published: Jul 19, 2023, 1:38 pm CDT

