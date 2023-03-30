‘I do this before I get to a window’: Barista roasts customers with messy cars

A Biggby Coffee barista recently took to TikTok to poke fun at drive-thru customers who don’t take care of their cars.

In a prepared skit, the barista (@biggbycoffee474) shows viewers how awkward it feels to wait on customers who aren’t ready to take their orders because their cars are too messy. As of Thursday morning, her video had over 546,000 views.

“POV you’re experiencing the most awkward situation in customer service,” @biggbycoffee47 wrote via text overlay.

The video begins with the barista handing a customer their change through a drive-thru window. She then attempts to hand off their first drink—though the exchange doesn’t go smoothly as the customer needs to discard a number of cups and other items from their cup holder before grabbing it.

The duo repeated the same bit when the barista attempted to hand the customer their second cup of coffee.

“OK. Have a good one,” the barista says after the exchange was complete.

“You, too!” the customer adds before driving off.

In the video’s caption, @biggbycoffee47 told viewers that trade-offs like these are the “longest seconds of your life.” But her video prompted a number of fellow baristas to share their own uncomfortable drive-thru experiences in the comments.

“The worst is when the moms stop to put the straw in each kid’s drink before grabbing a new drink,” read one.

“Me, but when they don’t prepare money and I’m trying not to look at them while they grab their wallet,” another viewer wrote.

A number of customers weighed in, too.

“As someone with a messy car, I do this before I get to the window,” said a TikToker.

“I always feel the pressure of when I have to put money back in my wallet and they start handing other stuff,” wrote another user.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @biggbycoffee47 via TikTok comment.