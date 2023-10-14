College student claims Best Western hotel scammed them out of $800, blamed them for 10 room windows being cracked

A Best Western hotel customer who has booked rooms at the same location for the past four years claims management “scammed” their group out of $800 for a cracked window that was purportedly broken prior to their stay.

The hotel guest, who goes by Boomy Dony (@blake.dony), says the Best Western Ville-Marie located in Montreal, Canada, tossed the guests’ luggage out on the streets and threatened to call the police after they discovered that 10 out of the 30 rooms they booked all had cracked windows.

He writes in a caption for his video, “@Best Western® Hotels & Resorts in Montreal scammed college students out of $800 claiming ‘we broke their windows’ however we found that 10/30 rooms had cracked windows from before we checked in. Staff was very rude did not want to resolve the issue, grabbed peoples stuff out of their room, and threatened to call [the] cops unless the money was paid. This is not the service we [expected], and we will never come back.”

In his video, Dony explains how his college had booked 30 rooms annually at this Best Western with no issues whatsoever. However this time, one of the rooms had a window that was cracked and the guest reported it to the front desk.

“However, the front desk said that they would be kicked out if they didn’t pay $800 so they…charged the $800 and still got kicked out anyways. And all their luggage got thrown onto the street,” Dony says.

The TikToker’s clip then transitions to a slideshow of the various cracked windows he encountered during his stay at the Best Western.

“But the thing was, upon further investigation, we found that 10 out of the 30 rooms we had already had cracked windows prior to our stay,” he shares before showing pictures of the cracked windows.

Dony remarks that despite multiple rooms sporting broken or cracked windows, the hotel wouldn’t rescind its charges.

“And then we ended up getting charged for it. On top of that, the staff was also very rude, threatened to call the cops, and, were threatening to kick all 30 rooms out of the hotel if this $800 did not get paid,” Dony says.

#foryou #foryoupage #rude #bestwestern ♬ original sound – Boomy Dony @blake.dony @Best Western® Hotels & Resorts in montreal scammed college students out of $800 claiming “we broke their windows” however we found that 10/30 rooms had cracked windows from before we checked in. Staff was very rude did not want to resolve the issue, grabbed peoples stuff out of their room, and threatened to call thr cops unless the money was paid. This is not the service we wxpecged, and we will never come back. #fyp

Viewers seemed equally miffed at the hotel’s purported response to the cracked window drama.

“If I were being charged for a window I did not break, I would want proof of who is charged before me, and proof of installation,” one said.

What’s more, judging from another user’s comment, it seems there are other hotel management teams out there who are more than willing to try and frame customers for damage in their buildings even if they weren’t the ones who caused them.

“Idk if it was the Best Western, but the exact same thing happened to my sister and her friends at a hotel in Montreal,” a user claimed.

Another user, who appears to have stayed at the location, said that the building is showing its age and the owners haven’t renovated it in decades. “Disgusting hotel. hasn’t been renovated in like 3o years,” they wrote.

According to Dony, he and his group have already lodged a complaint with the Better Business Bureau, and they may retain the services of a lawyer in order to contest the charges.

“Put in a case with the better business bureau, depending on the outcome if they respond or not, legal action may be taken,” he wrote.

A similar situation happened at a Hampton Inn where a customer blasted management for accusing him of breaking a TV set he said wasn’t working properly. Like Dony, the guest posted that his account was charged for the purchase and installation of a new TV set and that the Hampton Inn couldn’t provide any evidence that he was guilty of actually damaging the unit.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Dony via TikTok comment and Best Western via email.