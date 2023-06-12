‘We haven’t done same-day exchange for Geek Squad Protection on phones for 6 years’: Best Buy customer won’t accept that they won’t exchange her cracked phone

Workers in the world of customer service face weirdness on a daily basis. That was particularly true for a Best Buy worker who documented an especially strange request from a customer.

The TikTok video, posted by user @dallas_ponzo on June 10, has gone viral, accumulating over 1 million views. The video features Dallas, a BestBuy worker, sharing a surreal experience that occurred during his shift.

“Right after my lunch today, I was going back to the mobile desk and a customer was standing right in front.” Dallas recounts in his video. “I asked her how I could help her and she immediately asked me to talk to a manager.”

Dallas reportedly attempted to assist the customer, but she persistently demanded to speak with a manager.

“My manager finally arrived and asked her what the problem was. She pulled an S21 Ultra out of her purse that had a crack on the top right screen,” Dallas continues.

According to Dallas, the customer complained about the warranty policy insisting on receiving a new phone immediately instead of waiting and shipping it for a replacement.

“My manager looked at her and said, ‘Ma’am, we haven’t done same day exchange for Geek Squad Protection on phones in 6 years.” Dallas recounts in the video.

The back and forth reportedly continued as the customer expressed concerns about data transfer to the new device. The manager suggested scheduling an appointment with Dallas for data transfer on the day the new phone arrived. However, the customer requested time for a phone call before making a decision.

At this point, the story took an unexpected turn, as Dallas claims he was approached by three men who disclosed an alarming incident. “They told me that someone had overdosed in the bathroom,” he shares.

Reportedly, the three men came to the store planning to steal three copies of the video game Diablo IV “but stopped after they saw what was happening.”

“My manager called 911 while I put away three copies of Diablo 4 that the guys were trying to steal in the bathroom. When the paramedics arrived they got the guy out and I never did see my customer again.” Dallas concludes.

While it is unclear how the first part of the story relates to the rest, many commenters are speculating that the customer complaining about the warranty was there to provide a distraction for the men attempting to steal the video games.

“The fact that she wasn’t there afterwards AND that she specifically wanted a manager, I think she was supposed to be a distraction for the [thieves],” one user wrote.

“retail is literally trauma,” a second commenter said.

“Average Best Buy shift,” a third commenter added, jokingly.

“average retail shift” another user wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Dallas via TikTok comment and to BestBuy via email.