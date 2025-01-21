‘Scammer’s den’: Man buys Asus ROG gaming laptop from Best Buy with free copy of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Then he tries to redeem it

The promise of a free copy of a game can be enticing for many looking to purchase a new gaming device, whether it is a computer or a new handheld portable gaming console.

One netizen has taken to Reddit to express frustration and concern about the offer of a free game with purchase that they never actually received.

In a post to the r/BestBuy subreddit, u/delcasda says they purchased the Asus Republic Of Gamers Gaming laptop—a computer that starts at $1,200 for the most basic model—during a promotion that advertised a free copy of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

However, through multiple attempts to contact the retailer, the poster says they were instructed to wait until the return window closed to expect the game license.

“I bought on November an Asus Rog Gaming Laptop,” the poster wrote. “The promotion included a free copy of Inidia [sic] Jones and the Great Circle. At the store they told me the license would come by email in a few days. Then after waiting for a month they said to wait until my return date was over.”

Despite waiting for this window of time to close, the poster says they have been unable to get anyone at the retailer to help them actually receive their game license.

“Now after 3 months and when the return period is over nobody (phone customer support or chat agents)known anything about my purchase,” the post reads. “They even gave me a fake number to call the store directly 9053618251 but this number has only a prerecorded message. Scammers den.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to u/delcasda via Reddit direct message, as well as to BestBuy via email regarding the post.

What was the advertised deal?

From Nov. 12 to Dec. 13, Asus ROG gaming laptops and graphics cards purchased were eligible to receive a free copy of the game, while supplies last.

The last day to redeem the game code is Jan. 30, 2025, per the promotion, and it’s not clear whether the poster will have this resolved by that time.

How do video game promotions work?

The gaming bundle is a collaboration with Nvidia, which is offering gaming licenses to customers who purchase the devices listed as eligible for the promotion.

For this bundle, customers were promised a “premium” version of the game, which is a $99 value.

Gaming bundles like this are a partnership between a hardware company and a software company, to provide an incentive to purchase a new console or device.

