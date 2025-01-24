‘Y’all be lying’: Best Buy customer tries to trade-in his iPad and claim the $350 deal. There’s just one problem

If you’re looking to upgrade your tech, you might want to jump on a sweet iPad trade-in deal from electronics retailer Best Buy. But your trade-in may have a lower value than you think if you opted for this feature when you purchased it.

Featured Video

In a post on Friday, Redditor u/TurtleChrist posted in r/BestBuy to ask if his custom-engraved iPad can still be redeemed for the full amount.

“Best Buy offering $350 for iPad. Will it change if it’s engraved,” they ask. “This might be a stupid question, but I thought I’d ask if anyone somehow got the full amount despite it being engraved.”

What is Best Buy’s iPad trade-in deal?

Depending on which iPad model you want to trade in, you may be able to get several hundred dollars off of your new device.

Advertisement

You can check the value of your device on Best Buy’s website by entering information on the model, storage, size, and condition of your iPad.

But does a custom engravement change the condition of the iPad for trade-in? Redditors are divided.

“From what I remember when working there in 2024, there isn’t even an option to enter whether or not it is engraved into the system that decides the trade-in value. I’m like 97% sure on this lol,” one user writes.

“Not really desirable to buy a refurbished item with someone else’s name on it… Depends on the employee doing the trade-in whether they notice or care, but realistically, it would drop the condition,” another says.

Advertisement

However, one Redditor claims they tried to turn in their engraved iPad before, only to find that the value was lower than they were quoted online.

“Did this once. Went online, saw the value. Went in and it was $150 less than what they said online,” the user says. In response, another writes, “Cuz yall be lying about the condition.”

Another commenter suggests, “Custom units may not be worth anything.”

Can you turn in an engraved device at Best Buy?

Apple will accept engraved iPad trade-ins—as long as Apple engraved the device. But Best Buy’s website doesn’t offer an option to report customizations when assessing the value of your trade-in.

Advertisement

Best Buy’s trade-in policy outlines that workers can refuse a trade-in for any reason. So, whether you can turn in an engraved device may depend on the worker who examines the iPad.

The Daily Dot reached out to Best Buy for further clarification.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.