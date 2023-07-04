‘It’s literally a suitcase’: Viewers criticize passenger for using boyfriend’s T-shirt to wrap BÉIS travel bag

People on TikTok are coming for a woman who they think took keeping her expensive luggage clean a little too far.

In the video Jen (@sagijen) posted, viewers see a beige carry-on bag tumble down the luggage carousel wrapped in a black T-shirt for protection.

“When you’re forced to check in your new BÉIS carry-on, and you decide your boyfriend can buy a new shirt,” the text overlay on the video reads.

Said boyfriend appears to be the one to lift the carry-on up and off the carousel to hand over to his girlfriend.

The couple just flew into the San Diego Airport, which as of a few years ago, was reported to be the busiest single-runway commercial airport in the nation by the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The official Beis Travel account on TikTok replied to Jen’s “hack” and called it “Genius!”

The video has more than 711,000 views and is nearing 200 comments. Jen is a travel TikToker with close to 6,500 followers. In addition to travel content, she also posts about Disney, restaurants, and dogs.

“When your boyfriend gets voluntold to take off this shirt to protect your new [Beis Travel] carry-on,” the caption read.

Béis is a travel gear and accessories brand for “the modern traveler.” It was founded by actor and entrepreneur Shay Mitchell, who is known for her roles in TV series including Pretty Little Liars, You, and Dollface. A carry-on from the brand will run you $218, while their 29″ checked bag costs $328.

Commenters were split about Jen’s improvisation.

The most popular comment was of someone wondering how the shirt even stayed on the bag, given the rough and tumble airport baggage transportation is known for.

“Why [buy] beige luggage?” one commenter asked.

“Y’all don’t understand that dirty luggage is chic,” another said,

Several people offered Jen helpful advice.

“I bought a cover for mine on Amazon and keep it in my bag just in case it needs to be checked,” one said.

“Magic eraser cleans it up! it saved mine,” another shared.

And others agreed with Jen’s approach, saying it was a smart move, especially given that an airline had destroyed their luggage.

“Now that’s what I call innovative thinking,” a commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot previously reported on a passenger who wrapped their luxury travel bag in blue plastic to prevent theft.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jen via TikTok comment and to Béis via email.