‘What’s the point of having such an expensive bag if you’re just gonna wrap it up?’: Airport ‘disguises’ passenger’s expensive travel bag

Posted on May 2, 2023

As summer travel begins all over the country, travelers are finding unique ways to protect their luxury luggage from thieves at the airport.

TikToker Bbyekra (@bbyekra) has gone viral for posting a video showcasing her Louis Vuitton duffle bag being saran wrapped at the Malaga Airport. 

The text overlay reads, “How to disguise your expensive travel bags, I didn’t know this was a thing now.”

In the video, Bbyekra’s bag is placed on a spinning machine and fully wrapped in saran plastic. After the bag is wrapped, a Malaga Airport staff member places a “fragile” sticker on it. The video has grossed over 1.1 million views and 27,700 likes. 

@bbyekra Shoutout to Malaga Airport 👏🏻 #travelhack #luggagehack #traveltok #louisvuitton #antitheft #fy #fyp ♬ original sound – ☆ it me bbyekra ☆ ฅ(^◔ᴥ◔^)ฅ

In the comments section, many viewers expressed that taking a cheaper travel bag would be easier and prevent theft. 

“Or take a cheap bag,” one viewer offered. 

“Or just don’t get designer bags and check them in? I have a smaller supreme suitcase suitable for the cabin because I’d never check them in,” a second suggested.

“Well now they know to grab the bags that are covered, doing a good job making thieves’ lives easier n showing us,” another noted. 

Bbyekra replied to the viewer’s comment, writing, “The bags are insured when u use their service as u see in the second clip.”

The Daily Dot contacted Bbyekra (@bbyekra) via Instagram Direct Message and Malaga Airport via email. 

*First Published: May 2, 2023, 7:10 pm CDT

