“Nobody deserves a ‘2 weeks’ when you were treated poorly”: Bath and Body Works worker records last day before ‘blocking’ every co-worker, says managers have no idea she’s leaving

A woman shares a TikTok of her last day at work before quitting her Bath and Body Works job without notice.

In the nine-second video, content creator Madi Flynn (@madi.flynn) shows several workers sitting next to her and standing at the register, all seemingly unaware that they are being recorded. The text on the video reads, “POV your managers have no idea today’s your last shift and will never see you again because you’re about to block everyone.”

After panning the store, Flynn turns the camera on herself and flips the bird before the video ends.

The clip has over 736,000 views as of publication. Its caption reads, “Do not work at Bath & Body Works lol trust me.”

In a follow-up video, Flynn gives more context on why she quit her job so suddenly.

She cites that her hours were too low to support herself off the job, receiving an average of nine hours “on a really good week” when she requested to work at least 20 hours a week upon hiring.

“[My hours] just kept getting less and less, and I was like, ‘Are they trying to get rid of me?'” Flynn recounts.

Flynn also says the job’s unwelcoming environment was part of her reason for quitting.

“Basically, from day one, I felt like they didn’t like me. I felt like I was always walking on eggshells, and I felt like the managers held a double standard of always getting away with breaking the rules,” she offers.

“I would do the smallest thing that was out of line, and I would be ridiculed super hard for it. I just didn’t feel like it was equal,” she vents.

Flynn describes the store as having a “very cold atmosphere” and says she never felt welcome. “I could see them whispering and looking at me occasionally,” she explains.

If that wasn’t enough, Flynn shares that seasonal hires were making more than she was.

“The pay is terrible. The benefits are terrible. And I found out the seasonal girls were making two dollars more than me for some odd reason,” she says.

In the comments section of Flynn’s original video, viewers shared their own experiences and opinions on walking out on jobs without notice.

“I never quit, I just never show up again,” one commenter declared.

“Most states have an ‘at-will’ policy to fire you with no explanation. I think it’s 100% fine if we leave with no explanation. Fair is fair,” another reasoned.

“Two weeks’ notice is a privilege, you don’t get notice when you get fired. Ghost em,” a third encouraged.

The notion of a two-week notice, which is typically provided by an employee to their employer to facilitate an easier transition and give the employer time to hire someone new, continues to be a topic of debate on social media platforms.

While the practice used to be an expected standard in the United States, more workers are publicly voicing why the practice is not fair or deserved by employers, especially in the case of a toxic work environment.

The Daily Dot has previously reported on a Hertz worker who secretly cleaned out her desk before quitting without giving notice, deciding to leave on the last day of the pay period.

“I don’t believe in two weeks’ notice cause if it was the other way around you ain’t giving a two week’s notice,” content creator Idaliz (@adoreidaliz_) wrote in the caption of that video.

The Daily Dot reached out to Flynn via Instagram message and Bath and Body Works via email for more information.