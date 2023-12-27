‘I would’ve taken that as a declaration as war’: Food service worker barters, trades with Domino’s across street. What they get in return is unexpected

TikToker Mich (@thriftstorepashmina), a doughnut shop worker, took viewers on a quick adventure in the world of food-bartering between restaurants in a brief, yet hilarious, video that amassed an impressive 322,000 views.

“Working in food service has its problems but there is no better industry to exercise one’s primal urge to trade and barter,” the text overlay on it reads.

Mich, hoping to capitalize on the age-old tradition of a food swap, ventured across the street to Domino’s with a box of doughnuts. The worker’s audience waited in anticipation for a hot, fresh pizza reveal. But alas, what Mich unveiled was far from expected: a piece of bread, a banana, and a rather forlorn-looking avocado. Talk about a plot twist!

The comments section was abuzz with amusement and tips.

One viewer, echoing everyone’s thoughts, asked, “Um why did they not give u a pizza??”

Another chimed in with some strategic counsel. “You need to regulate your trading system that’s a three donut trade max!” they urged.

And another, sensing a trade gone wrong, remarked, “Now me personally, I would’ve taken that as a declaration of war we had a deal my good man why are you backing out.”

Another pointed out that “none of those are dominos ingredients,” meaning the worker Mich traded with “brought those things from home and traded them.”

Mich explained via comment that the Domino’s kitchen was closed by the time they arrived, and the workers had to make do with what they had.

Mich’s experience harks back to humanity’s bartering roots. Long before money ruled, bartering was the go-to method for obtaining goods and services. Today, this age-old practice is still alive, especially in food service, where economic challenges often call for creative solutions. Bartering became especially useful during the height of the pandemic.

While it didn’t yield the pizza payoff viewers expected, Mich’s doughnut bartering escapade was a glimpse into the playful side of food service. It’s a reminder that sometimes, the best transactions are those filled with surprise and… humor? And who knows, maybe Mich’s next barter will lead to a culinary masterpiece.

