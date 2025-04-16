Man orders Miller Lite, receives Bud Light from bartender. Then he notices this hidden fee on his check after complaining to her about it

One man on Reddit says he ended up getting a mystery charge on his bill after pointing out that he received the wrong beer.

The story comes from Redditor u/smokeymctokerson, who posted to the subreddit r/mildlyinfuriating.

His post, which has now racked up over 100,000 likes, included a photo of his receipt with one line item that definitely stood out: a $5 “fee” for whining.

“I got charged a ‘[expletive] fee’ for informing them I was served the wrong beer…” he wrote.

In the comments, he explained what happened in more detail.

The complaint that sparked the charge

“I ordered a Miller Lite and she gave me a Bud Light,” he wrote. “But since she had already opened the Bud Light while walking towards my table, she couldn’t just swap it out.”

Instead, she comped the Bud Light and brought him a Miller Lite after. Still, he says, “There wasn’t any [complaining] involved, so I don’t know what that was about.”

In the comments, people weren’t very amused.

“There’s no way they can make you actually pay that, assuming they didn’t have a sign out somewhere advertising their… policy,” one user pointed out.

Another added, “Your image should show the name and location of the restaurant. If it were me, I’d call the manager—having an employee put [this] on the receipt is not good for business.”

A third person chimed in, “This isn’t even a joke in my book. If I’m supporting your business, you don’t treat me like this. I don’t care if it’s a joke. It would be my last time supporting that restaurant/bar.”

“That is uncalled for,” wrote another. “Name them, shame them.”

However, the user didn’t name the restaurant—only that it happened in a small town in Indiana.

