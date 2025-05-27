“It already looks so much better”: Customer asks server to replace Diet Pepsi because it’s “flat.” Then the server uses this to trick her

A server shared a trick she used to placate a customer who was dissatisfied with their “flat” Diet Pepsi. Dez (@dezirabell) posted a viral TikTok delineating the interaction she had with a “connoisseur of diet soda.”

While the food service employee was dubious of the diner’s assessment of the drink, she did come up with a solution. Some commenters praised how Dez handled the situation. However, there were some who thought her attitude towards the customer’s gripe was unwarranted.

Customer’s Diet Pepsi

Dez begins her video by speaking directly into the camera. “This lady ordered a Diet Pepsi, and then she told me it was flat and asked if I could get her a new one,” she says.

Dez says this complaint is pointless, as a new pour of the same drink doesn’t fix fizz levels.

“Which, it’s all the same soda lines. So it’s not gonna be that different,” she explains.

However, instead of explaining this to the restaurant guest, Dez opted to try something else. She speculated that the displeased soda drinker was hoping for a bubblier beverage. Based on this line of thinking, Dez topped off the Diet Pepsi with some seltzer.

“So I got her a new one, but I put some soda water in it. Because I figured she was probably looking for more like bubbles. Brought it to the table. She’s like, ‘It already looks so much better. Thank you so much,’” she says.

At the end of the video, Dez zooms in on her face and closes her lips tightly while looking off-screen.

Flat soda

There are a few reasons why a soda dispensing machine will serve up beverages with minimal fizz.

If a flavor is off or weak, that usually means a syrup box for a particular drink needs to be replaced. However, if the pop isn’t popping, then that indicates there’s an issue with carbonation.

According to the fountain soda provider, Soda Dispenser Depot, soft drinks are approximately 5 parts water to 1 part syrup. That means that having a consistent, clean water supply of appropriate pressure is paramount to dispensing delicious drinks.

Furthermore, C02 tanks are hooked up to the carbonator, which is what creates a soda’s fizz. If a soda machine’s dispensing minimal bubbles, carbonators should be assessed. Loose or punctured lines could be responsible for C02 leakage. Which means beverages aren’t receiving the proper amount of carbonation.

Furthermore, the company writes that decreased C02 tank levels could be responsible for bubble-less sodas. So if a tank is running low, replacing it should result in improved carbonation levels.

Additionally, adjusting a soda machine’s water pressure levels may be necessary to fix flat sodas as well.

Diet soda drinkers have a reputation

Other food industry workers have raised concerns about diet soda drinks on social media—albeit for entirely different reasons. One server lambasted folks who are obsessed with the calorie-free drinks. She claims that, in her experience, these patrons seem to have a limitless thirst for diet drinks.

According to her, nearly every time a guest orders a diet drink, she has to carry out an inordinately high number of refills. This is due to the fact that they’re constantly slamming them down every few minutes.

Other servers have shared that same complaint, earning diet soda drinkers quite the reputation.

One person who replied to Dez’s video seemed to give the patron referred to in her clip the benefit of the doubt. “People who drink soda can tell right away if the syrup is out or something’s wrong. It’s a whole different taste and usually gross,” one said.

Another TikTok user didn’t think it was wrong for the customer to expect a new drink just because hers wasn’t bubbly enough. “Okay but was it flat? is it not okay to ask for a new one?” another questioned.

Another defended, “She’s actually not crazy. Everywhere I have gone doesn’t matter restaurants gas stations can bottle or soda machine. They are putting less and less co2 in the sodas.”

There was at least one person, however, who applauded Dez’s seltzer topping technique.

“Honestly that’s an awesome move adding the soda water. I was somewhere recently and I asked if they had cherry Pepsi and they said no. But they offered to add grenadine which was close enough for me,” they shared.

