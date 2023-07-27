‘I love assigned seating’: Usher pauses ‘Barbie’ screening, confronts 2 guests who took other people’s seats and refused to leave

A viral video shows two Barbie movie-goers being escorted out of the theater after taking other guests’ seats.

The two-part TikTok was shot by Nika (@ronniemonnie), who was seemingly sitting just one row behind the duo. Based on both videos, it appears the set of friends didn’t purchase side-by-side seats but wanted to sit together for the movie, so they took another pair’s seats.

The movie theater had to pause the highly anticipated movie so an usher could step in to rectify the situation. He explained the situation to the duo taking up the wrong seats, and while one of them wanted to oblige the usher, the other was refusing to get up.

“Can you get up so I can seat these people in their seats? Because they have tickets for these seats,” the usher says.

One of the people waiting to be seated is seen standing off to the side, holding their popcorn.

“So you’re gonna move people so we can sit together?” one of the incorrectly seated people asks the usher.

“No, you’re gonna sit in the seats you purchased,” the usher replies.

The duo ended up leaving those seats, though it is unclear if they left the theater completely or moved to their assigned seating.

“Everyone applauded why they finally left,” Nika shared in the text overlay.

The Barbie movie was released last week and has quickly become a cultural phenomenon. Many people dressed up as Barbies (or Kens) as part of their movie-watching experience, and even more have shared their Barbie interpretation online. The film was directed by Greta Gerwig and featured major stars, including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, America Ferrera, Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, and Kate McKinnon.

The comedy has already broken several box office records, including the biggest opening of the year so far, the highest-grossing opening weekend by a female director, and the highest opening weekend for a “non-sequel, non-remake, and non-superhero movie,” The Direct reported.

The TikTok of an usher confronting the two mis-seated guests has more than 1.7 million views and nearly 3,000 comments as of Thursday morning.

“Props to him,” Nika wrote in the caption, referring to how the usher handled the situation.

Several commenters shared their own takes, with many rejoicing in the popularity of assigned seating.

“The amount of times I’ve shown up to my seats already be occupied is crazy. You better believe I’m asking you to get up,” one person said.

“Before assigned seating, remember we all used to get to the movie super early and it was like Hunger Games to get the good seats,” another wrote.

“An usher had to do this at my theatre during Barbie too, a group of 5 moved to our row and took others seats so they could all be together,” a commenter shared.

The Daily Dot reached out to Nika via TikTok comment.