‘I’d do the same’: Babysitter says she doesn’t know if parents have hidden cameras. So she hides in the bathroom while kids are asleep

A babysitter who doesn’t want to be spied on by parents has a rather unorthodox way of doing so.

Dani (@dani42222), a Chicago-based TikTok creator who works as a babysitter, created a video of her dancing in a client’s bathroom. She shares that she’s in the bathroom because she’s babysitting for a new family and isn’t sure if they have hidden cameras to monitor the house, kids, or babysitter.

Instead of taking the risk of unknowingly being filmed, she hides in the bathroom while the kids are asleep and until the parents get home to relieve her of her duties.

The video has more than 837,000 views and over 130 comments since going up on the site last Saturday.

“Disclaimer: im not doing anything wrong/bad. i just feel awkward being watched on a camera,” the caption read.

Several of Dani’s TikToks, published on a fairly new account, are related to her experience as a babysitter and nanny. In her first public video, she shared that she’s been babysitting since she was 12 years old and has taught at least one of the kids she cares for how to walk.

“Now fast forward 7 years and I’m still the cool babysitter next door who’s pretty much his big sister,” the text overlay on the video read.

One commenter pointed out that the plan to hide out in the bathroom might backfire. “If they do have cameras they will think sum is wrong,” that person observed. “You just staying in the bathroom for hours.”

Dani replied, sharing that she hadn’t even thought of that possibility. “They def think i had a stomach ache.”

But other commenters understood why Dani felt the need to hide out until the parents arrived.

“OMG me,” one related. “My friend has cameras all in her house and I’ve not hung out there since the 1 time. It’s so uncomfortable sitting in the living room staring.”

“I feel like im being judged for being on my phone when they’re asleep,” another wrote.

Others urged her to ask the parents if they had cameras and insisted that Dani has a right to know since she’s staying in their home while caring for their kids.

For those worried about hidden cameras, the cybersecurity company Norton has a few tips. They recommend looking for suspicious objects, checking for random lights, testing mirrors, and using a hidden camera detector among other things.

The Daily Dot reached out to Dani for comment via email.