‘Learn from my mistake’: Woman says she’s been reading the tags on baby clothes wrong this whole time

They say it takes a village to raise a child, but in the age of social media, that village is basically the internet.

TikTok user @T_bron turned to the social media platform to reveal that she discovered she’s been reading baby clothes wrong this whole time.

In the clip, which has amassed 452,400 views, the TikToker asked, “Did everyone else know that when your child’s clothing size says just six months … it means up to six months?”

She continues, “This whole time I’ve been saving these cute outfits waiting until she got to be six months to put them on her and find out that it means up to six months. So we’re about to squeeze in a lot of cute outfits in the next few weeks.”

How to tell if clothes are getting too small for your baby

There are numerous ways of telling if a baby’s clothes are getting too small for them. According to parenting blog Straight Goods Motherhood, signs include red marks around the sleeves and waistband, the fabric between the snaps being pulled open, shirts and bottoms rising up, and footie pajamas getting stretched and worn by the toe.

“To know the size of clothes a baby needs, you will first need to know their approximate height and weight. From there, you can narrow down the size. Since brands vary in the fit of their apparel, you may still need to go through a bit of trial and error to find the ideal size for your infant,” the article states.

It might be tempting to dress your babies in bigger clothes they can grow into, but this isn’t a good idea. As pointed out by the blog, larger clothes with more excess dangling fabric can present a choking hazard, especially at night.

Viewers offer reassurance

In the comments, some parents said that they had a slightly more cavalier approach to babies’ clothing. “You guys don’t just put your kids in the clothes when they fit?” one asked.

A second user added, “I never paid attention to sizes. if it fit, they wore it.” A third said they didn’t pay much attention to sizes because her children “entered the world wearing 3 months.”

A fourth advised the TikToker to organize her baby clothes like so: “If you’re sorting clothing, put 6mo with the 3-6mo. Put 9mo with the 6-9mo. etc. But to be fair, baby clothes aren’t consistent across brands so just do your best.”

