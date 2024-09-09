‘Wouldn’t that mean it’s most likely an inside job?’: Florida woman issues warning after buying phone at Costco and trying to switch to AT&T

While most items can simply be purchased by walking into a store, choosing an item, paying, then leaving, phones can be a different story.

That’s because phones in the United States are often linked to a specific cell phone plan. This means that, when you buy a phone, you often have to go through the process of activating the phone with your carrier—something that can take a considerable amount of time.

Numerous internet users have shared their stories about the issues associated with activating phones in the USA. One user virally complained about activation fees and what she believed to be stolen credit from her trade-in; another described the arduous process of trying to get a phone purchased and activated with AT&T at Best Buy.

Now, a further internet user has sparked discussion after alleging that there could be a scam affecting people buying AT&T phones at Costco.

How did this woman get two sets of phones stolen?

In a video with over 59,000 views, TikTok user Brooks Acevedo (@brooks.acevedo) advises, “If you shop at Costco, be careful.”

As the video continues, she says that she purchased phones at Costco for use on AT&T. The phones needed to be shipped to her house rather than picked up in the store.

However, after they were shipped, something strange happened.

“The phones were shipped, and they were stolen within 15 minutes of being left on my front porch,” she says. “I thought it was a fluke. I thought, ‘Oh, I got robbed. That’s terrible.’”

Consequently, Acevedo says she got a Ring camera and informed the company that her phones were stolen. As a result, the phones were re-sent—only for the same thing to happen.

“They were delivered today. I got a notification on the Ring camera. They were stolen within 15 minutes of being left on my porch,” she details.

According to Acevedo, she reached out to her local police in southwest Florida, who told her that this kind of theft—”specifically Costco AT&T customers who are having their phones delivered are having them”—is on the rise.

“So if you’re thinking about getting AT&T service with your Costco membership at Costco and having phones delivered to your house, don’t bother, because you’ve still got to pay all the tax and everything,” she concludes. “And so I’m about like $600 deep in taxes and shipping and all this, and I have no phones.”

Is this kind of theft increasing?

There’s no available data to suggest that this exact sort of theft is on the rise.

That said, some have shared similar stories on sites like Reddit. Earlier this year, one user wrote, “Many houses in our area (northern Virginia) have had their AT&T packages (with new phones) stolen.” Another shared a story similar to Acevedo, writing, “We ordered 4 new phones a Costco after switching from T-Mobile. The phones were stolen within minutes after delivery.”

However, these claims also come at a time where “porch piracy,” thieves stealing shipments from people’s front porches, appears to be increasing. Forbes notes that 67% of Americans have had at least one package stolen, “some 22% have had more than one package stolen and 11% had three or more stolen.”

In a follow-up video, Acevedo says that the officer with whom she spoke suggested that people in her specific position were being targeted, leading the officer to suspect a kind of conspiracy.

The TikToker provides more information

In an email to the Daily Dot, Acevedo said that “no one from Costco or FedEx has reached out to me.”

“I went to Costco in person to the AT&T booth to talk to the sales guy. When I got there, another customer was there and he was having the exact same experience,” she added. “He had phones delivered, and taken within minutes. He reordered and the exact same thing happened, again. He was home the second time and by they time he got the notification and got to the door they were gone.”

The TikToker went on to explain the detective’s theory that this could be targeting customers for the specific products and services she ordered.

“When you sign up through them, they give you a Costco-only AT&T customer service number, so clearly they have people dedicated to managing these accounts in addition to the actual sales staff at Costco,” she stated.

“If anyone was looking to get service there, they need to get a FedEx account first and set their delivery preferences to require a signature upon delivery, or to pick up in person someplace (they don’t give you the option to pick up in store, I asked),” she advised. “If they don’t do that, the phones will be left on your porch.”

“I also asked the sales person if they were able to require a signature upon delivery and they said ‘No, the customer has to work that out with FedEx,’” she added. “I don’t get many FedEx packages so I wasn’t aware, but at the same time I shop online weekly and get deliveries and have never had this happen.”

In the comments section, users expressed their views on this story, with some sharing similar tales.

“Same happened to us our 5 phone were stolen in virgina too and att&t people involve to steel,” claimed a user. “My second time I was sitting outside to receive 2nd shipment and saw guy following to FedEx truck.”

“It’s not Costco. It’s fedex. Happened same to my friend in NY I got my three phones from Costco not a problem my friend got phones from AT&T and they were stolen twice,” alleged another.

“That is why if they ship anything thru UPS or FedEx I have an account with then and automatically will be updated to pick up at the store even tho it has my home address. Rather go pick em up,” stated a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to AT&T and FedEx via email, Costco via media relations contact form, and Acevedo via email and TikTok DM.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.