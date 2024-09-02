‘That’s for almost everything now’: Samsung customer can’t believe the activation fees she has to pay on Z-Flip. Here’s the real reason those exist

Buying a new phone should be an exciting experience, but hidden fees can quickly sour the deal for many customers.

One such charge is the “activation fee,” which is commonly applied when customers start a new service or activate a new line on their account, as reported by FasterCapital.

However, recently a woman sparked conversation online when she complained about an activation fee being applied unfairly at a Verizon store.

The unexpected ‘activation fee’ in question

TikTok user Chelsea (@white_cocoa_) shared her frustration over activation fees that, she says, seem to pop up at every step when dealing with phone carriers.

“Somebody tell me why there’s activation fees for, like, everything,” she begins.

In the clip, which has garnered over 103,700 views at the time of writing, Chelsea explained she recently bought a Samsung Z-Flip through Verizon. A purchase she says she’s happy with.

While ordering the new device, Chelsea recounts that a sales representative asked if she owned an Apple Watch and whether she’d like to trade it in for credit. Chelsea decided to proceed with the trade-in but quickly ran into an issue.

“So I go in today, and before signing for any of it, he then mentions that there’s another $35 activation fee I have to pay,” she notes.

When Chelsea questioned the salesperson about the fee, she was allegedly told she could “try to have it waived by contacting customer service and telling them… you’ve been a customer for this long.”

Not feeling comfortable signing the trade-in documents “and hope and pray” Verizon customer support will waive the fees, Chelsea says she decided to not go through with it.

“I told him I’m sorry, but I’m not doing it,” she says. “If he really wanted to make a sale today, then he would have tried to keep me by telling me he would waive it.”

Instead, the TikToker said she’ll take it upon herself to sell her Apple Watch, as she won’t be using it with her new Galaxy Z-Flip.

Why do activation fees exist?

As stated on the official Verizon website, an activation fee is applied as a “one-time charge for activating a new line of service on the Verizon network.”

The same glossary defines a “line” as “a line of service on an account, identified by a mobile number.”

Commonly, this activation fee covers the administrative costs related to setting up an account on the network. This includes activating a SIM card, connecting a device to the network, and updating account information.

However, it’s unclear how an activation fee would apply to Chelsea’s case. We’ve reached out to Verizon for comment.

In the comments, users seem as frustrated as Chelsea about the situation.

“fees are just scams to take more money from customers,” wrote one user.

“the activation fee is said to activate the phone to the towers, but really it’s to pay the associate their commission,” alleged another.

“I could tell you why, but there’s an activation fee for that,” joked a third.

One user offered additional information, saying, “The Verizon store dont have power to remove fees,” to which Chelsea replied, “Well I’m still not going to risk it. He could’ve also offered to contact them for me or with me. I saw him helping other ppl with the customer service.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Chelsea via TikTok comment and messaging for further information. We’ve also contacted Verizon through email.

