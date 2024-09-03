‘Having to get a credit check just to get a phone is wild’: Best Buy worker issues warning after customer wanted a new AT&T line on Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

Later this year, Apple is rumored to be releasing the iPhone 16. While not much is known about the phone right now, industry experts expect that the device will feature better battery life, improved camera quality, and more.

Even though there’s likely a new iPhone on the way, many shoppers in need of a new smartphone are buying Apple’s most recent offering, the iPhone 15.

Recently, TikTok user and Best Buy worker Dallas Ponzo (@dallas_ponzo) sparked discussion after sharing a customer’s less-than-stellar experience attempting to buy the aforementioned phone.

Why is opening a new line on a smartphone so hard?

Ponzo has previously inspired conversation with his videos related to working at Best Buy. This includes times in which mobile carriers have made his job more difficult, and one instance in which a woman offered him a substantial tip for helping him with her new device.

Now, he’s shared a story of someone buying a new iPhone 15 Pro Max at Best Buy while opening a new line, all in a video that has over 406,000 views as of Tuesday morning.

In his video, Ponzo says that he had a customer come in at 6:30pm wanting to open a new line and a new account at AT&T because he “wanted to get an iPhone 15 Pro.”

Ponzo began the process, which ended up requiring a “manual credit review.”

“I kind of expected this because the guy was just turning 20; he was pretty young but had really good credit,” he explains. “When it’s your first account, usually you’ll get hit with a manual credit review.”

According to a support comment on Best Buy’s website, the chain may run a credit check on customers deciding to open a new line on behalf of the carrier.

Ponzo began the process, calling the number provided on the screen and offering all the information that was asked of the customer. However, when his call was escalated to another person, Ponzo hit a brick wall.

“He asked for ’location information,’ and I was confused because I had never been asked for that term before,” he details. “I asked what kind of information he needed, and he just repeated ‘location information”’ without being more specific. I told him the store name and number, but he kept insisting on ‘location information.’ When I couldn’t provide anything else, he said he would have to hang up.”

Baffled, Ponzo hung up and called the number again, this time asking what was meant by “location information.” He was told that it was “just the store name and number.”

“I told her that was exactly what I gave him, but he didn’t accept it. She apologized again and transferred me,” he shares. “Thankfully, I got a different person this time, and after 15–20 minutes, he was able to push the credit review through.”

However, at this point, Ponzo’s computer crashed, requiring him to go through the whole process again. He began to make his way through the phone tree, only to be told that AT&T was now closed and wouldn’t be able to process anything until the following day.

“The customer and I just laughed about the situation,” he concludes. “I made him an appointment for the next day, so I’ll see him tomorrow. But, my, oh my, what a day!”

Why do mobile carriers run credit checks?

In general, a mobile carrier will require a credit check before providing a customer with a new line.

“Companies such as Verizon use credit checks to minimize the chances of customers not paying their bills,” explains mobile website Victra. “Credit checks also help ensure that services are provided to customers who are more likely to pay their bills on time.”

That said, there are numerous ways for those without credit or with poor credit to obtain a line. These include getting a prepaid number, joining a family plan, or getting a co-signer, per Nova Credit.

In the comments section, users offered some alternative advice for Ponzo.

“I don’t know if you work on commissions, but you should tell the guy to hold off for a week if he can. They are literally announcing the next gen phone next week,” said a user.

Others shared their own experiences dealing with something similar.

“Bro i never had more issues than with AT&T. they decline everyone. I setup an account to get an estimate it was accepted. came back in the next day. it declined,” recounted a commenter. “Do they not want customers?”

“Really good to know that other people that work in Best Buy be going through a lot of the same BS,” added another.

“Credit reviews for AT&T are the worst cause of how up and down the customer service can be,” declared a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to AT&T via email, Best Buy via email, and Ponzo via Instagram direct message.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.