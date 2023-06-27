A woman went viral on TikTok after sharing that she recently discovered that you’re not supposed to randomly guess the letters on an eye chart at the optometrist.

Elle Mae Brooks (@ellemaebooks) posted the 14-second video, where she shared her revelation with viewers. In short, Brooks said that she only recently discovered she needed glasses because she was previously able to correctly guess the letters on an eye chart. When she stopped guessing, however, Brooks said that she received a lens prescription.

@ellemaebooks I JUST THOUGHT PEOPLE WERE SUPPOSED TO SEE LIKE THIS ASDFGHJKLL ♬ original sound – Elle Mae Books

“Why did no one tell me that you’re not supposed to guess all those little letters at the eye doctors when they tell you, ‘Oh, read this line for me,’” Brooks asked. “I have glasses now. I am 26-years-old and I have needed glasses for my entire life because I was guessing.”

Brooks noted in the comments that her new glasses are a game-changer when it comes to her quality of life. “I’ve never seen clearer. Headaches? GONE,” she wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Brooks via email. As of Monday morning, her video had over 71,700 views, with many users admitting that they’re guilty of guessing, too.

“You are supposed to guess,” one user said. “That’s what my doctor told me when I said I couldn’t read the letters.”

“I have been wearing glasses for ten years and i only just realized this,” another admitted.

“You are supposed to guess… that’s how they figure out if you need glasses,” a third person wrote.

Others, however, said that they’ve long been part of the no-guess gang. “YALL you’re not supposed to guess if you can’t see it SAY YOU CANT SEE IT,” one person said.

“lmao I usually just say, ‘I think it’s… but tbh I have no clue,” another advised.

Anywhere from 61% to 75.6% of Americans require some type of vision correction, according to online reports. But if you’re wondering whether you need glasses—or the proper way to conduct yourself while having an eye exam—it’s probably best to consult with your optometrist and vocalize your concerns during your assessment.