‘I would’ve started flipping out’: Woman’s Applebee’s meal interrupted by power outage. She’s shocked at what they ask her to do

It’s disappointing enough to have the power go out during a meal. But one woman is slamming Applebee’s for an “unacceptable” request.

In a video with over 361,000 views, Tracee (@tra_cee24) shares a clip of a pitch-black restaurant. Only the servers’ phone flashlights illuminate the room.

On-screen text on her TikTok reads, “POV: When you’re in Applebee’s and the power goes out. And they want you to write your debit card info on paper prior to leaving.”

They’re apparently serious.

“The power has gone out in the restaurant, and they’re not letting anyone out of here,” she says. “This is not funny.”

She then shares a clip from moments later, where another guest asks if there is a “power box outside” that “someone could tamper with.”

The caption reads, “Applebee’s, please purchase generators. This is truly unacceptable. To our waitress, I will be back to tip you. This was not your fault. You were so kind. But asking for debit information on a receipt is not acceptable.”

Should you have to pay if the power goes out?

The comments section is in agreement: Guests shouldn’t have to pay for a meal that was interrupted by a power outage.

“Absolutely NOT! This happened to my hubs & I at another restaurant, the owner immediately apologized & comped everyone’s meals,” a viewer says.

“Lmaoooo that happened to me YEARS ago and we just left, cuz baby this is not our problem and I’m not leaving my credit card details ANYWHERE,” another writes.

“Happened to me before, but luckily, the restaurant just took the L and let us leave with everybody’s meals on them,” a third suggests.

Restaurant workers share an additional perspective.

“As a former restaurant manager, this gives me so much anxiety. It was always a [mess] when the power went out. We had a crash kit to run credit cards manually but it was a nightmare to do when the place is full and everyone wants to leave at the same time,” one says.

“If it happens where I work we usually just give them whatever is already made and comp it out later,” another shares.

“My restaurant would have said sorry for the inconvenience and your stay with us and would have comped everything lol. What the world they on,” a third viewer writes.



Viewers share what they would do

One primary concern noted by viewers in the comments is that debit card information on a slip of paper could end up in the wrong hands.

“They would’ve had to just write it off and fix their issues because I am NOT leaving my card number not knowing who’s all looking at it, if it’s disposed properly, just no,” one says.

“I would NOT write My card number on paper!” another exclaims.

In the comments, viewers suggest how to get around giving out their debit card information on paper.

“They’d just have to call the police because in no situation would I ever write down my card information,” one writes.

“Would’ve wrote down my cash app number & order a new card same second,” another says.

“Girl, just write a bunch of numbers. That dinner was on the lord that day,” a third suggests.

The Daily Dot reached out to Tracee via TikTok comment and direct message. We also emailed Applebee’s for further information.

